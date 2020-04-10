Prophetic Culture will give a virtual concert on YouTube for isolation | INSTAGRAM

The famous reggae band Cultura Profética wants to help a little with this social distancing, so it will give a virtual concert this Saturday, April 11 on its YouTube channel.

There are already many artists who have joined in this cause, since they know how important it is to entertain their fans, who are at home without being able to do much.

The concert will be broadcast on their YouTube channel at 3 in the afternoon in their locality and will be recorded from San Juan itself, although it should be mentioned that they will do so by taking all the necessary sanitary measures to be able to give some live music to their followers. .

In one of their latest publications the band announced the schedules worldwide so that their followers do not miss any moment of their online presentation: “CDMX: 1 pm, Bogotá, Lima: 2 pm, San Juan, Caracas: 3 pm, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Santiago de Chile: 4 pm, Madrid: 9 pm “.

The band also shared a message of hope: “Although we feel fragile and small in the face of the uncertainty of” these intense days “, we invite you to meet for a moment and strongly share rhythm and cadence, together we can” fly over “this crisis that we touch the human fibers. “

They wrote the message on their social networks, where they announced this virtual meeting with a flyer made by a Mexican artist, in which he represented birds with flowers and a guitar neck.

In the beginning of this concert, Cultura Profética invites you to listen to its new material on its YouTube channel or through streaming platforms, such as Spotify, where they also have their greatest hits and can help you to pass more lightly in these moments. difficult.

It should be remembered that just before this global contingency the famous band was on tour and even appeared in some places in Mexico, however, they had to cancel their entire tour to avoid infections because they worry about the health of their fans.

Those who came to see these publications are thanking them through comments, where they assure that they will be present, since it is a great gift to have them at a concert of this type, since this situation has prompted us to meet even on the Internet.

