The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) found through a quality study conducted on various products of butters and other spreadable dairy products, that some brands incur advertising and misleading information, as they are not what they claim to be on their labels. Read: Mexico sales to the US have historical fall

The National Laboratory for Consumer Protection found in its analysis 35 brands of this type, that the product Chipilo / Butter of cow’s milk 90g, contains vegetable fat; while Selecto Brand / Pure Pasteurized Cow Butter with Salt 90g, Selecto Brand / Pure Pasteurized Cow Butter with Salt 90g, and Soriana / Butter without Salt 90g, DO NOT USE the name of butter IMPROPERLY as NONE of these four products is butter.

These products were subject to administrative acts for infractions of the Federal Law on Consumer Protection and are in the process of the corresponding sanction.

Profeco’s laboratory found that the Chedraui / Style butter pasteurized with 225g salt product, which highlights the word butter on its label, and in small letters is “style”, can be misleading or confusing for the consumer.

The label of the product La Abuelita / Spreads of butter without salt of 250g also has a misleading label, since next to the brand it stands out, in large letters, “spreadable butter”, and it is a mixture of butter with vegetable fat .

In this study, Profeco found that the following products do not meet the regulatory requirement (NOM-086-SSA1-1994), and must reduce fat by 45% compared to their original product:

Gloria / Low fat spread butter, made with cow’s milk fat / Mexico / 250 g., Should have a maximum of 60% fat and contain 65% fat.

Gloria / Reduced fat butter made from cow’s milk fat / Mexico / 90 g., Should have a maximum of 60% fat and contain 67% fat.

Great Value / Reduced fat butter made from cow’s milk / Mexico / 90 g., Should have a maximum of 60% fat and contain 69% fat.

La Abuelita / Butter reduced in fat made from cow’s milk fat / Mexico / 90 g., Should have a maximum of 60% fat and contain 69% fat.

Regarding the declared net content, the study revealed that all the products complied; in the same way, no butters were found with oxidation problems of fats (free fatty acids) that cause the change of their aroma and flavor.

Regarding the salt content, all of them complied with the provisions of the regulations to be able to show themselves “with salt” or “without salt”.

This study included 23 butters (17 unsalted and six with salt), a product called butter-style, six spreads, one butter with vegetable fat and four reduced fat.

These products underwent 328 tests, evaluating consumer information, salt content, and regulations, in which the water and fat content were measured; in addition to compounds that can affect the flavor or aroma (free fatty acids) and type of fat with which they are made, since to be called butter the fat must be of dairy origin.

When buying one of these products, Profeco recommends that the expiration date be verified, that the container be in perfect condition and that it be refrigerated; choose between those containing salt and without salt, according to your tastes and nutritional needs.