Mexico City.- The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) alerts the population to the presence of intermediaries that increase the costs of funeral services, they operate in some cities of the country and in the metropolitan area of ​​the Valley of Mexico.

According to information from the agency, several consumers were contacted by intermediaries who offered them “Complete Packages”; These include, funeral services, procedures of death certificates and burial permits in exchange for a considerable cost.

Given the complaints filed, verification and monitoring tours were conducted, which concluded that most funeral homes have not changed prices, despite having greater demand for the Covid-19 crisis. However, the abuses were committed when third parties began hiring funeral homes instead of bereaved.

In this sense, Profeco, headed by the attorney Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, calls on the mayors, municipalities and state government agencies to avoid and denounce the action of intermediaries in procedures related to death certificates and burial rights.

Thematic photo: Pixabay

Until now, Profeco has not received complaints against these intermediaries, but recommends that consumers report them to the ministerial authorities, since they would be committing a crime, or to Profeco itself, which can channel those claims to the Prosecutor’s Office. .

It is also suggested that the service be contracted directly with the funeral homes and deal directly with the necessary official procedures.

So far this year, Profeco has made a total of 315 verification visits to funeral homes in the country, observing some type of non-compliance with the Federal Law on Consumer Protection in 31% of them, the lack of contracts for accession one of the main deficiencies.

According to the Who’s Who in Prices in funeral services, the burial package in the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City went from having an average cost of $ 10,702 pesos in November 2019 to $ 10,768 (0.6%) to the past 15 of may; while the cremation service went from $ 12,040 to $ 12,852 (6.3%) in the country’s capital.

Said report from Profeco also recorded the cost of the burial service in this month of May in cities such as Puebla, Puebla, with an average of $ 9,323 pesos; Culiacán, Sinaloa $ 9,896; Villahermosa, Tabasco $ 10,566; León, Guanajuato $ 14,294; in Cancun, Quintana Roo $ 14,920; Mexicali and Tijuana, Baja California $ 17,193 and $ 18,726, respectively; Guadalajara, Jalisco $ 17,261; and in Monterrey, Nuevo León $ 19,884.

The cremation service in Mexicali costs on average this May $ 12,159 in Puebla, $ 12,156 Mexicali, $ 15,899 Cancún, $ 16,200 León, $ 16,829 Guadalajara, $ 16,907 Culiacán, $ 17,740 Tijuana, $ 21,588 Monterrey and $ 23,166 Villahermosa.

It is necessary to point out that within Mexico City there are 24 cremation services, of which 6 belong to the public sector; in addition to that neither the Health Protection Agency of the government of the capital of the country, nor the Profeco, have the faculties to establish tariffs, prices, rights or quotas for cremation services.

