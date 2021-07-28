Property Administrators denounce the promotion of the electric car without controlling the price of electricity

Enlarge

The National Association of Property Administrators (AAFF) has just denounced that the Government is promoting the use and purchase of electric vehicles without this implying an increase in the price of energy.

The recent rise in the price of electricity that occurred last June and reached all-time highs never seen before, with almost 95 euros per MWh (megawatt hour) it continues to cause complaints. In this case, it has been the National Association of Farm Administrators (AAFF) who have warned that the current Spanish energy system not ready to assume the claims of the Government to promote and implement the use of electric vehicles without this implying an increase in the price of energy.

At present, sales of 100% electric vehicles continue to rise and although they still represent less than 2% of total registrations in our country, the reality is that the highest number of sales so far this year was established in June , with 2,852 units to accumulate a total of almost 10,000 units. The promotion of the PLan MOVES III with aid that reaches up to € 7,000 discount and aid for the installation of charging points, have been key to this growth.

However, the Association points out that “the State does not have any control capacity to protect the consumer«Since under normal circumstances of electricity consumption such as the current one, the price of electricity is at all-time highs. “So,” he continues, “if with the current system the Government cannot guarantee access to energy at reasonable prices, how can policies of more electricity consumption be promoted without adopting measures to protect the supply and price of the consumer?” the organization has denounced.

The more electric cars there are, the more the light will go up.

“We understand that, if the Government continues to boost electricity consumption without adopting urgent price protection measures, the price of electricity is and will be even more prohibitive, unfeasible for a domestic economy, which causes and will cause even more energy and economic poverty for families, limiting access to energy to the wealthiest classes, suffocating the most disadvantaged social classes in our country ”, they added.

The Association has stated that if the State does not have the capacity to guarantee access to energy at reasonable prices, should not promote policies of more electricity consumption until you can ensure that all consumers have access to affordable electricity.

«We are all aware that we must fight against the emission of gases and pollution with policies that protect our environment, as well as the possibilities that our country has for the production of clean and renewable energies, but at the moment Spain is not prepared to drastically increase the consumption of electricity without this implying an increase in the price for the population«, They have concluded.