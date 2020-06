Drafting AN / AL

5 hours ago

There are Covid-19 patients who inadvertently lose the ability to oxygenate the blood, and they go to hospitals when their condition is already serious, so the use of the oximeter would help detect these cases early and avoid the use of ventilators or oxygenation. assisted for a long time, said Francisco Moreno Sánchez, an infectologist at ABC hospital.

