Disney’s obsession with film prop collector Dan Lanigan is reflected in the documentary series “Prop Culture,” which premieres tomorrow at Disney + and tells the story and genesis of some of the producer’s best-known titles, featuring the objective of making the viewer feel part of each film.

This is how Lanigan tells it in a telephone interview with Efe in which he remembers that, as a child, his father introduced him to the world of cinema and they watched each Disney film together, “at that time my father enjoyed them more than I did”, ensures. It was then when he began to collect figures from tapes such as “Star Wars”, although he did not yet know how valuable they were.

“It was in my teens that I realized how much those figures meant to me. He no longer played with them, that’s true, but they had a value that went much further. As I grew up, my collection of movie objects also did it with me, although most of them were replicas, ”he explains.

The first object that he thought was original was given to him by a person who worked on the movie “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988). “I was very excited, although over time I discovered that it was one more replica,” he says.

Laningan affirms that these historical objects, “we could say that relics”, that not only help you understand how they were made and what the story of each film is, but also make you feel part of it, he points out.

For this reason, he decided to make “Prop Culture”, the documentary series that takes the viewer on the journey of searching for lost objects to return them to the Walt Disney archives in their original splendor.

Those objects have incredible magic. Every time we see any of them, our minds immediately teleport to that movie. It is as if those accessories have a strong connection with our minds, and that seems very special to me, ”he says.

In addition, he adds: “in a film, every detail, no matter how small, is designed to tell something, and since I was a child I have been obsessed with finding out more, and now I have had the opportunity not only to see it, but also to show it to others ”.

Through eight chapters, Lanigan delves into the depths of “Mary Poppins” (1964), “Tron” (1982), “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl ”(2003),“ Honey, I Shrunk the Kids ”(1989),“ The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe ”(2005),“ Who Framed Roger Rabbit ”(1988) and“ The Muppet Movie ”(1979), analyzing each detail, each drawing or wardrobe of these films.

The collector and film historian acknowledges that the choice of those films was not an easy job, since there were many that he wanted to do, but with the help of Disney + they made the final list.

“For both Disney and me, it was important to show the insides of those films that were on the platform because in this way the user, once seen the chapter of the series corresponding to the film, could review it and look at the details of the ones I talk about in the series ”, he relates.

One of the most emotional parts of doing “Prop Culture”, not to mention the visit to the Walt Disney archive, which Lanigan describes as “wonderful” and “amazing”, was being able to contact people who, in one way or another, had participated in the film when it was filmed.

In each chapter, the collector meets with the actors, composers, choreographers, designers …, to talk about these “relics”.

“I was on the verge of tears several times. It’s so exciting to meet those people who brought movies I love to life. Some of those people are now very old and seeing them cry when showing them the original scores they composed or the dresses they were wearing was very exciting indeed, ”she declares.

While Lanigan already has another list of Disney movies in mind that he would like to gut, he acknowledges that he has had a “very good” time filming this season and that it has helped him get closer to those professions that inspired him to head into the world of the film industry.

Likewise, he advises all those collectors who, if they want to dedicate themselves to it, do so because they really love it, “do not collect things because someone else likes them, but because you make them happy,” he concludes.