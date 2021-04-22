Proof-of-Work May Threaten Crypto Adoption, According to Ripple Co-Founder

On Earth Day this year, Ripple co-founder and CEO Chris Larsen advocates for blockchains to migrate from the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus model.

While praising it for being a pioneering technology, Larsen said the PoW consensus model is now outdated in light of current environmental needs.

He points out that the prototype for validating cryptocurrency transactions it is a massive and growing source of CO2 emissions.

In light of the growing adoption of Bitcoin, which uses PoW, Larsen says its energy use has already become unsustainable. Fortunately, it says that Other methods, such as Proof-of-Stake (PoS) or federated consensus, have proven to be viable alternatives over the last decade.

As co-founder and CEO, Larsen highlights his own experience with Ripple. According to Larsen, XRP Ledger has been using federated consensus to validate transactions for almost nine years. It also notes that it has closed 62 million ledgers without the downtime and is already carbon neutral.

He then quotes Binance Coin (BNB), which uses a version of PoS. Using that method, he claims that he has been able to secure a market capitalization of $ 80 billion. Larsen then emphasizes that Ethereum has already started the process of switching to PoS with Eth2.

With these examples, Larsen pointed out that Non-PoW-based cryptocurrencies account for 43% of the total crypto market capitalization: “It is clear in which direction the trend is moving.”

According to Larsen, PoW’s current energy demands and carbon footprint are already unsustainably high. It states that Bitcoin only consumes an average of 132 TWh per year and releases an estimated 63 million tons of CO2 annually.

Although other currencies use PoW, he notes that Bitcoin accounts for 98% of the hash rate of all currencies.

Larsen emphasized:

“With more individual investors and corporations taking significant positions in BTC, PoW is heading at levels that society will find difficult to tolerate as the world works to prevent a climate disaster.”

Ripple’s CEO notes that institutions’ interest in cryptocurrencies is happening in parallel with companies committing to climate action.

He then suggests that these companies will likely face pressure to divest from PoW cryptocurrencies. Famous investor Kevin O’Leary has already committed to acquiring only sustainably mined BTC. Larsen warned:

“The Bitcoin community should see this as a significant risk and work to address it.”

