Several sources have announced that the next generation of the iPhone, of which we learned almost all its details yesterday, will come with ProMotion support. Thanks to this technology, the iPhone could reach refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Now some reports contradict this information and delay the arrival of this technology for iPhones by a year.

1 to 120 in Hz

Briefly, before going into the subject, we should be clear about a concept: the screen refresh rate. That is, how often the screen regenerates its content or, in other words, how many times per second the screen regenerates its content, that is, its frequency. We measure this frequency in Hz, a unit that indicates a frequency per second. 1Hz is a change in the screen every second. The higher the refresh rate, the greater the fluidity of movement on the screen.

After the arrival of ProMotion to the iPad Pro, a technology that allows different parts of the screen show different refresh rates For optimal performance and moderate battery consumption, we began to hear rumors of its arrival on the iPhone. In July 2019, Ice Universe, a well-known filter, announced that Apple was considering bringing the ProMotion to the iPhone, later, in October, DiGiTimes came to confirm the same information.

Now, the well-known YouTuber Jon Prosser, although he continues to affirm that the new iPhone 12 Pro will bring support from ProMotion, he contemplates the possibility that this function comes factory disabled if power consumption is too high.

Other sources claim that Apple would bring the LTPO OLED panels from the Apple Watch Series 5 to the iPhone in 2021. These kinds of panels allow you to vary the screen refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The arrival of this technology in 2021 could mean a delayed arrival of ProMotion on iPhones from this year to the next generation.

Good news?

It is clear that there are many of us who hope that the new iPhone 12, of which we already know so much, will offer support to ProMotion. In fact, it is one of the star novelties expected next to the compatibility with 5G networks and the LiDAR camera. But, on the other hand, Apple’s intention to include a future LTPO screen opens a very interesting possibility: the screen always on.

The Apple Watch 5 series offers an always-on, always-on display, right to these LTPO panels. Thanks to the great variability of the refresh rate the battery consumption can be reduced enough so that it is feasible to leave the screen on at all times.

Apple describes the LTPO screen of the Apple Watch as follows:

The low-temperature polysilicon-oxide display features a reimagined pixel architecture that allows the screen’s refresh rate to drop from 60Hz to 1Hz of power when the watch is idle. A new low-power controller, ultra-efficient power management and a new ambient light sensor work together so the display can always stay on with up to 18 hours of battery life.

If we combine this capacity with ProMotion technology, which allows adjusting the screen refresh rate to different parts of the screen, we find an even greater consumption optimization. In fact, we have already heard rumors of how iOS 14 could bring some complications or widgets to the iPhone lock screen, one to the screen that, in addition, would always stay on.

For now we have to take this information as unconfirmed rumors. It is possible that we will hear some news at the WWDC on June 22, although we will have to wait until September / October to confirm all the news that the iPhone 12 will bring us.