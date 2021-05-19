Promotion of Space Jam: A New Legacy in Mexico shocks social networks – Tomatazos

One of the films that marked a before and after in the 1990s was Space Jam: The Game of the Century – 36%, not because it was a great story, but because it was starring the basketball legend, Michael Jordan, and because it had the Looney Toons, favorite characters of many children. Now, more than 20 years later, the reboot entitled Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit the screens, but the publicity in Mexico once again surprised by how surreal it is.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

When someone disguises himself as an animated character and this is an anthropomorphic animal, the most common is to use a botarga, and inside it is a person dying of heat and greeting people as they pass, but the youtuber Memo Aponte He opted for something crazier, instead of getting into botargas, he and his collaborators dressed as the Looney Toons.

We do not know who came up with that this would be a good idea to advertise the film, but the truth is that it fulfilled at least one task, it went viral and half the world is talking about it on social networks. The reason is that it is a grotesque and somewhat racist (see Speedy González) characterization of the beloved animated characters.

This is not by far the most controversial thing Aponte has done, in December he was severely criticized because to promote Soul – 97% did “blackface”, that infamous way of representing people with black skin by painting a white actor’s face. But that’s not the worst, in 2019 he was accused of asking minors for nudes (nude photos) through Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Also read: Space Jam 2 is criticized for including reference to A Clockwork Orange and not Pepe Le Pew

Now the influencer is back in the news for these bizarre (in the Anglo-Saxon sense of the word) disguises. Judge for yourself Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Sam Bigotes, Porky, Silvestre and Speedy González:

pic.twitter.com/Hc82djuotu – Out Of Context México (@OutOfContextMex) May 18, 2021

Me watching the “version” of space jam by Memo Aponte pic.twitter.com/KgQlZOaq6k – farisidis (@farisidis) May 18, 2021

Do not go overboard with the promotion of Space Jam in Mexico 😂 pic.twitter.com/YiRFmnE3bh – Danisaurio 🦖 (@dnniedrko) May 18, 2021

They are putting a lot, a lot of money into the promotion campaign for Space Jam in Mexico. Something never seen before. Go ahead with the images: pic.twitter.com/FGSukkCkSJ – #BorrachosVIP 🍑💎 (@SoyBvip) May 18, 2021

Imagine living in Switzerland and losing this cool promotion for “Space Jam”: pic.twitter.com/qyEeMjtEYy – Luisillo 🤡 (@luisillohdz) May 18, 2021

The live action of Space Jam is coming! What a thrill lpm can’t stand! pic.twitter.com/C29fKHH54M – Magnus Mefisto is back (@MagnusMefisto_) May 18, 2021

The CGI of the new space jam is very weird. pic.twitter.com/AoSgrjwUGn – Rulo 👺 (@rulobarrera) May 18, 2021

Hey @WBPictures_Mx Didn’t you run out of money after the Space Jam promo? pic.twitter.com/qAZkEWyqjG – Pendxjos del Tuiter (@Pendxjosdeltuid) May 18, 2021

Who of you already wants to see Space Jam 2? 😅 https://t.co/6bd9BjvEOu – Andrea Sola (@andysola) May 18, 2021

They remember that I wanted to see Space Jam, well, nothing, not anymore, it’s fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/RfY9XYYnsQ – 𝕮𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖎𝖆𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖜𝖎𝖑𝖉 (@Alvouu) May 18, 2021

Space Jam: A New LegacyLike most of the Warner Bros. movies slated to arrive this year, it will hit theaters and HBO Max on July 16. In Latin America, AT & T’s streaming service will arrive in June, but the official date has not yet been confirmed. The reboot of Space jam has LeBron James as the main character, since he is the best basketball player of today, a title that Jordan had in the 90s and that made him a legend, as we could see in the Netflix documentary series The Last Dance – 100% .

The new movie has been described as a story about fatherhood, because we will see James trying to identify with his son Bronny, who is not as interested in basketball as he is in video games. As father and son try to find common interests, the little boy’s abilities catch the attention of a humanoid named Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle, who sends the James to another reality as part of his evil plan to stay with the followers. of the NBA star.

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee (Night School – 30%, Girls Trip – 89%), Space Jam: A New Legacy hopes to win over new basketball and Looney Tunes fans just like the Joe Pytka-directed film released in 1996.

Don’t leave without reading: Director of Space Jam 2 assures that Lola Bunny will not be sexualized because it is a movie for children