Orange Bank finally landed in Spain at the end of 2019 after having arrived in France first a few months earlier. The French operator’s commitment to this market is firm, in the same way as its customer-level objectives for the first years. Orange Bank’s intention is to have the full retail banking offering between 2024 and 2025 to reach 1 million customers in 10 years. To do this, they continue working to incorporate new products, but they have also just announced the summer 2020 promotion of Orange bank to get 30 euros free from new customers.

The Orange Bank Account offers a checking account for the online management of day-to-day money, a savings account that remunerates the 1% TIN / APR annual savings of up to 20,000 euros and a debit card to withdraw money without commissions at all ATMs in Spain and the Euro zone. Everything is managed 100% in the mobile application without waiting, without branches and without customer service phones, thanks to your chat.

Summer 2020 Orange Bank promotion

Welcome promotions are always a good way to attract new customers and Orange does not want to wait any longer to strengthen its mobile online bank with more users. For this reason, they give us up to 30 euros for joining Orange Bank and paying with a debit card. This is a promotion that has been in force since the past June 1, 2020 for Orange mobile contract customers.

The promotion valid for users of an Orange contract mobile line who have opened the Orange Bank Account between that June 1 and August 31, 2020. During the 90 days after At the opening of the Orange Bank Account, they will pay us 30 euros for the payments we make with the debit card linked to the Orange Bank Account (10 euros after the first payment, and 1 euro for each additional payment up to a maximum of 20 euros) .

The promotion will be paid at the Orange Bank Checking Account immediately after making payments. In addition to being a new customer of the service with a mobile contract line (no prepayment is required), we must correctly complete the contracting of the Orange Bank Account within the duration of the promotion and be aware of the obligations with Orange Bank.

What do you think about Orange Bank? Do you expect the service to be opened to customers of other telephone operators?