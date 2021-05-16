Promotion and relegation would return to Liga MX for the 2023-24 season

The Promotion and Relegation could return to Liga MX for the 2023-24 season, as stated by the President of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, who commented in an interview with Marca Claro, commented that they are already looking for the return of sports relegation.

For Mikel Arriola, it is important to return to the old format, so he assured that he was already managing the issue to start the following season.

“We are in the process of implementing economic control, the teams from this year have to make reports of what they enter and spend. The teams are making smarter decisions and next year we will open the certification process for the Expansion teams. to recover the Ascent and Descent “. Commented.

Arriola sees it difficult that the promotion can be restored in the short term, however, he assured that by the 2023 season this could return.

