Promotion and permanence at stake in Montilivi

05/24/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Carles rosell

He starts the last week of the regular league in the Second Division and does so with a Girona that is thrown into promotion. The Catalan team needs to deliver the final blow, which has six consecutive victories and seeks the sixth against an Alcorcón that breathes after the last results but has not yet assured permanence.

Those of Francisco They are fifth, tied with Leganés and Almería, third and fourth, respectively, and with a three-point advantage over Sporting and Rayo Vallecano. If he achieves a better result than Asturian or Madrid, he will have the playoff assured in the absence of a matchday. Even if Almería wins and does not win, which will visit Sporting on Sunday, leaving one of them behind in the fight. With Samu saiz available and the entire squad healthy, the most likely is that the coach will repeat an eleven that everyone already knows on a run in Montilivi.

Alcorcón, with a four-point margin with relegation, recovers the midfielder Kelechi Nwakali but loses the Panamanian international central Fidel Escobar.

Probable lineups

GIRONA: Juan Carlos, Couto, Santi Bueno, Juanpe, Arnau Martínez, Franquesa, Cristóforo, Gumbau, Monchu, Bárcenas or Samu Sáiz and Stuani

ALCORCÓN: Dani Jiménez, Víctor García, David Fernández, José León, Laure, Hugo Fraile, Juanma Bravo, Kelechi, Ojeda, Marc Gual and Xisco Jiménez.

REFEREE: Gorka Sagués Oscoz (C. Vasco)