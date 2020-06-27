Throughout this week the business summit « Spanish Companies Leading the Future » has taken place, in which the President of Telefónica, and the CEOs of Orange and Vodafone. The representatives of the three largest operators have highlighted the importance that telecommunications and digitization infrastructures have played during the confinement, and have called for measures to boost the economy.

The operators have not only coincided in highlighting that Spain is one of the countries with the most fiber and the best 4G in Europe, but also share goals As the promoting the deployment of networks through various measures, a greater digitization of society, and with a Europe more involved.

Aid to improve networks and build future 5G networks

Antonio Coimbra, CEO of Vodafone Spain, stressed that “Spain has the best fiber and 4G infrastructures, but they are not within everyone’s reach. Currently 60% of the population is connected, but the priority is that 100% of homes and businesses are connected in 2 years with a quality coverage of at least 1 Gbps in fixed networks ”, directly hinting that“ the european recovery funds they can contribute to the provision of these infrastructures to connect the 6 million homes that are still missing, especially in remote or rural areas. This initiative would cost 1500 million euros and you have to find ways to finance it, « he said.

It’s not just about having the best infrastructure, more coverage is needed. There is still work ahead and many people to connect.

Somewhat more discreetly, they have also hinted indirectly at the recovery funds, José María Alvarez-Pallete, Chairman of Telefónica, who has spoken directly about « public-private collaboration »; and Laurent Paillassot, CEO of Orange, who affirmed that “as a European continent, we are investing per inhabitant half that of the United States. And we all know that today’s investment is tomorrow’s growth ”

Coimbra, has also specified that « another objective is that the 4G reaches 100% of the population to drive recovery and this would cost 250 million euros for a speed of 100 Mbps. It is necessary to turn off ADSL centrals and 3G networks, to boost 5G ”, he highlighted.

From Vodafone it is stated that “5G will require an investment effort of 5 billion and use cases such as the connected car can cost 10 billion euros to achieve ubiquitous coverage. In addition, a frequency auction that favors investment to build a 5G network pioneer ”.

The role of telecos in digitization

Providing the Internet to the entire population is perhaps the most representative aspect of telecommunications operators, but they also play an important role in digitization of society thanks to its ability to facilitate the “automation of processes, make decisions based on data, take security measures, and through the enhancement of telework, the cloud, or online channels” as Pallete specified.

From Movistar they bet on “creating a digitization fund SMEs and freelancers « , »reformulate training and education”Or“ digitize the SMEs”To accelerate 1.8 GDP growth between now and 2025.

Encourage digitization with economic investment, providing support to companies, and transferring digital tools to citizens in a safe environment. ”

Vodafone speaks of “a digital plan for economic recovery, accelerate the digitization of key areas such as education, which includes content, platforms, devices or cybersecurity. Also in health, Justice, or other services and infrastructure of public administrations. You need a frame proinvestment for the digitization of SMEs ”.

From Orange, the CEO clarified that he was referring to « concrete plans, not only for financial aid, but to boost SMEs on the road to digitization » providing support to companies and citizens. « Now I think it is urgent that the policies of the European Commission are aimed at promoting investment and increasing the amount of what Europe invests per inhabitant, as important a lever as that of prices »

Tax reform and a more involved Europe, the eternal demands

Since the business summit, operators have again claimed for the umpteenth time the expected tax reform that “it is necessary to adapt to the new times”, according to Telefónica, and that it is necessary to “achieve simplicity and predictability in an overstaffed sector” to homogenize the rules that are applied at different levels of administrations with competences, as Vodafone has been demanding for weather.

Orange has been more direct in his statements when speaking of « lighten fiscal and tax burdens« But he has also shared the aspects pointed out by his rivals, pointing out that » the simplification, modernization and standardization of current taxation and regulation is key « .

With regarding Europe, from Orange it was also declared that « we need European champions with scale, with the critical size to invest massively and that they can compete globally » to face the giants of the US and China from a Europe currently very fragmented. In his opinion, “Spain not only has to establish consensual national strategies that promote investment and digital and national development, but it has to promote these strategies with Europe, because the new rules of the competition game are developed worldwide, between continents ”. « We are in a global world, and our position will be strong only if Europe is strong, » he said.

From Telefónica, the need for “the same rules, my services, the same obligations” was re-emphasized, referring to other actors that also offer calls, but are not subject to the same standards that teleco.

