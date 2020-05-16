▲ During the inauguration of the Mexico City campus, on May 4, 2012.Photo Medios y Media

Madrid. Free streaming performances have become a way of keeping artists and their audiences together during quarantine, but the time has come to go one step further and rethink this altruistic dynamic.

Thus, a new proposal in Mexico plans to take virtual concerts to the next level, making them paid and creating thousands of jobs in the music industry.

It is that while the process of capitalizing on these streamings is still in its initial stages, promoters, managers and Mexican venues join forces to launch an ambitious project to revive the country’s music industry as soon as possible.

The plan, called Reactivation of Entertainment and Music in Mexico (REMM), involves opening two large venues in June: the Pepsi Center WTC, in Mexico City, and the Santander Ensemble of Performing Arts, in Guadalajara.

There, artists of all genres will be able to give concerts behind closed doors with audiences from all over the world paying between $ 3 and $ 5 for a private code to see it in streaming.

All the benefits of these performances and what the sponsors contribute will be deposited in the Meximm AC Civil Association, which will distribute the money to the musicians and professionals who work at each concert.

According to the organizers’ estimates, this plan can create more than a thousand temporary jobs during June in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

All the flags are affected by the pandemic. From the security team, access and technicians, waiters, drivers and catering companies. It’s about continuing to propose ways until we can return to the real concerts, said Norma Gasca of Rock Show Entertainment and co-founder of REMM, in statements collected by Billboard.

Travis McCready, recital with reduced capacity

On the other hand, this Friday the Bishop Gunn leader, Travis McCready, is scheduled to offer a concert with reduced capacity and measures of social distancing in Forth Smith, Arkansas.

It would be the first concert with this format in the United States and, although tickets are still on sale at Ticketmaster for groups of two to 12 people, it is not clear that it can be held.

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a cease and desist order against the TempleLive room to ban the recital, arguing that it would take place three days before the date the rooms were said to reopen, that is, on 18 of May.

For the occasion, the store promised total disinfection and reduced its capacity by 80 percent, leaving only 229 seats for sale. Attendees, in addition, will have to pass a temperature control and it will be mandatory that they wear face masks.

Apart from other problems. We have valued his plan and it is insufficient, Hutchinson added in statements collected by Consequence of Sound.

