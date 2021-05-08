Promoters of Morena attack Laisha Wilkins – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Actress Laisha Wilkins showed, in a video uploaded to her social networks, the way in which a subject who posted campaign propaganda attacked her for videotaping him while posting posters on other opposition members.

“This afternoon while I was walking through Roma, I saw these people posting MORENA advertising over that of the opposition. I went over to tell them that they were breaking the law, especially with so much space. The guy threw my phone, hit me and kicked me, people came to stop him. They are disgusting! ”He wrote on his Twitter account.

With the aim of denouncing the attack, the driver also asked for help to identify the man, since she shared that the attacks continued even though she left the place.

“Please, if someone knows him, give me his name. I want to report him. I left there because I was very aggressive. I had even already left and he looked for me to continue beating me, as seen in the video. I didn’t know what else to do but tell him that he was being recorded with his assault, “he said.

Finally, she thanked passers-by who extended their support to defend her from her assailant.

“I thank all the people who ran to help me, without thinking they crossed the street, others got out of their car, others confronted the aggressor. Thank you, I remain with the solidarity that I experienced today, that is Mexico ”, he concluded.

Information from: REFORMA