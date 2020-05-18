Promoters seeking Santo Domingo to become the venue for the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games of 2026 celebrate the fact that it is almost certain to obtain approval from the Central American and Caribbean Sports Organization (CACSO).

The other candidate to obtain the headquarters was the Mexican city of León, but her sudden withdrawal produced last Friday due to the lack of support from the Government and sports authorities in Mexico forced the pro-headquarters committee to give up on its purpose.

The city of Santo Domingo now runs as the only candidate to present the Central American and Caribbean Games of 2026, the year in which that regional sports event will be 100 years old.

“This paves the way for us,” said engineer José Manuel Ramos, who along with Arístides Fernández Zucco (El Chato), promote obtaining the headquarters for the Dominican Republic.

Ramos, a veteran leader who presides over the Dominican Federation of Equestrian Sports, is convinced that if the venue were to be achieved, “functional and modest games would be presented, well accomplished and well assembled”, pointing out the quality and sporting capacity of the country and the accumulated experience.

In October

It will be at the CACSO general assembly to be held next October in Panama City when the venue of that event will be defined.

Fernández Zucco warns that in the midst of the current situation due to COVID-19, as well as the electoral situation of the moment, “you cannot make much progress in the pro-headquarters work.”

He points out that for the month of October it will be necessary to have the ratification of the Government that appears elected in the next elections and also of the newly installed Mayor, Carolina Mejía.

He recalled that at the last assembly held in Panama in the month of October last year, an “excellent” presentation was made and we took the letter from President Danilo Medina giving his approval and the same as that of the past Mayor David Collado.

GAMES 2026

Management committee

Trust.

We are confident that we will achieve the headquarters, “insisted Fernández Zucco, noting that the management committee for the headquarters” is doing an excellent job. “

Impulse.

“They must be our best games in organization and sports results,” stressed Ramos. He hopes that they will give a great boost to sport and the country.

.