British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn announced his exotic plan to revive boxing in England, hosting world championship fights in his home garden in Essex. And it’s not a joke, if we take into account that the garden of his residence in Essex, England, where the headquarters of its developer Matchroom is, is a farm of more than 60,000 square meters.

Hearn’s idea is organize four fights on consecutive Saturdays in the month of July. The first would be the women’s world title fight between British fighters Terri Harper and Natasha Jonas.. The garden fight package will also include the long-awaited match between Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin who would be scheduled on the first or second Saturday of August.

The installation of Matchroom Fight Camp, as the backyard of the Hearn house will be known and that it could cost over a million dollarsIt will not be open to fans, and only 90 people can be on site, as members of the production and logistics team. And that’s how Eddie Hearn wants boxing to resume in his front yard.

“Just imagine. It’s summer, the house is all lit up, you can see the Canary Wharf buildings in the distance, and the fireworks. And then on the other side of the hill Dillian Whyte and Alexander Povetkin appear walking. World championship boxing in my yard? Ahead!”

Hearn cautions that the plan is preliminary and would have to be approved by sports and political authorities, such as the British Boxing Control Body, the WBC and the Brentwood authorities.

“It will give the fighters that big event feeling. There will be drama, pyrotechnics with a mansion in the background, and panoramic London. It won’t be great for my lawn, but I hope it will be great for boxing. We are in talks with a nearby hotel to take it fully in the coming weeks. Everyone involved, such as fighters, their teams, storytellers, will go to the hotel on Tuesday and the fighter and his team will go to a facility to test them at the hotel. You will come in, take the test, they will give you a hotel room key and you will go straight to your room, where you will wait until they give you the test result ”

That is how Eddie Hearn plans boxing to resume activity next July and he proposes his original idea contrasting it with that of Dana White and Fight Island.