The American promoter of Tyson Fury hopes to complete a third fight for the heavyweight championship between the British and Deontay Wilder by the end of the year, possibly in Macao.

Fury “owes” Wilder a third bout after he snatched the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight world championship from the American with a seventh-round knockout last February, Bob Arum told The associated Press. Only then will Fury be able to focus on a fight with his compatriot Anthony Joshua, holder of the belts of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in early 2021.

“We hope to make that fight in November or December,” Arum, CEO of Top Rank, said of a third edition of the Fury-Wilder duel.

“Whether it’s in a crowded arena or with a limited audience in the United States or taking place in Macao, which could have full arenas in early November … you know, we’re looking at all of our options.”

Joshua is also set to fight this year, against IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev.

“Next year we will have this huge fight with Fury and Joshua,” said Arum. “And I agree that it will be a huge, huge fight, whether it takes place in the United States, the United Kingdom, or anywhere else.”

Fury has said he has been approached to face Mike Tyson after the 53-year-old former world champion posted a video of his workouts last month on social media, accompanied by the phrase, “I’m back.”

But Arum believes they should only face each other in a “prank” fight for charitable purposes.

“It is not serious at all, I am not going to participate in something that could be really lethal,” he told the AP. “Mike Tyson was a great fighter, but he is already over 50 years old. You can’t go and seriously compete with a guy who is at his best in his thirties.

“That is not right and nobody should promote it. If it’s a joke, if they do a sparring session, who cares? Especially if it’s for charity purposes, it would be great. “