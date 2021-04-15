Promoter Eddie Hearn intends a boxing match between Rooney and Ferdinand

The life of many footballers once they hang up their boots tends to take a radical turn with dedications that surprise the millions of followers they usually accumulate on social networks. The case of Rio Ferdinand is not one of them, since the former Manchester United center-back is still very aware of what happens on the pitch, although now with a microphone. However, A renowned British promoter wants me to trade it for boxing gloves at least once.

He raised the idea with Virgil Van Dijk

The famous Eddie hearn -recognized boxing promoter- has admitted in one of his latest programs, the podcast No passion no Point, his intentions with the former player ‘Red Devil’ and one of his emblematic companions. With this other it will be more complicated since it is still fighting in English football, since it is the great Wayne Rooney. This was recognized and raised one of the best players in the Premier League today, like Virgil Van Dijk.

“Can I take you to the ring for a charity punch-up? Would you like to go do three or four rounds with someone from the Premier League?”He began by asking the Dutch defender. The Liverpool man was curious to know which category he would correspond to according to his weight if he were a boxer, revealing that he weighs 90kg.

“You could be a light heavyweight, so you can fight Canelo Álvarez. I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. It’s not bad but I don’t think you’re going to beat him, Virg ”, Eddie Hearn himself acknowledged with humor. “No, no, there is no possibility. It’s too fast, ”the Dutchman replied.

The date would be at Old Trafford

It was at this point in the interesting conversation that Eddie Hearn acknowledged that “I’d like to do a Wayne Rooney against Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford, because they both think they can fight a little bit, you know? Maybe you and I can talk after the podcast to see if you can get me a couple of guys, make it Liverpool against someone. ” Van Dijk preferred not to get involved in this plan and closed by acknowledging that he did not believe that “the director likes it very much.”

This supposed charity fight that the British event promoter intends to carry out at Old Trafford between the two former Manchester United players has its basis in Ferdinand’s intentions to get into the ring in 2017, at which time he announced it. However, the Englishman did not get the license when it was ready for its premiere.