Promoted in the Senate “Law to Combat Trafficking in Cuban Doctors”

Senators Robert Menéndez, a Democrat and chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and his Republican colleague Marco Rubio, a member of the Subcommittee on Western Hemisphere Affairs, jointly introduced a bill this week to protect Cuban health professionals sent to “Missions” off the island.

The “Bill to Combat the Trafficking of Cuban Doctors of 2021” considers that the government of Cuba uses this program -insignia in its exchanges and relations with other countries- as a clear form of “exploitation of doctors, nurses and other professionals of the health in its so-called ‘medical missions’.

Lawmakers cite recent reports showing the forced labor conditions Cuban doctors face in some 60 countries around the world where they are sent and for which the Cuban government receives monetary rewards.

If approved by the Senate and later by the House of Representatives, plus the signature of President Joe Biden, this bill would reinstate the Probation Program for Cuban Medical Professionals, according to a press release released by the office of Senator Robert Menéndez. .

“Cuba’s medical missions, which on the surface appear to be motivated by humanitarian and empathic efforts, are actually coercive schemes for trafficking in persons of the regime that only hook Cuban medical professionals in contract bondage,” says Senator Menéndez, from Cuban origin.

In addition, it points out as alarming that the communist government of the island continues to exploit the health professionals of the Caribbean country for profit, whose passports are withheld, retaliate against their relatives and manipulate them in various ways. of pressure and intimidation, including surveillance and restriction of movements in the countries to which they are sent.

“Frontline healthcare workers deserve nothing less than our admiration and gratitude, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to sweep across the world.

That is why I applaud the presentation of this bipartisan bill to continue ensuring that the United States is a safe haven for those Cuban medical professionals seeking shelter and protection, “adds the senator representing New Jersey.

With information from VOA