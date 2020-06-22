The block of the Front of All in the Chamber of Deputies presented in the last hours a bill to create a national registry of recovered coronavirus patients offering to donate their plasma for the treatment of new infected.

It is an idea of ​​the government of Rio Negro Martín Soria, who explained that this initiative aims to « promote, control, systematize and facilitate voluntary and free donation » of this liquid.

“The plasma from recovered patients has become a critical input; This condition requires the presence of the State to establish a legal and conceptual order, because there is no shortage of opportunists who seek to obtain a merely economic income in this context of suffocating needs generated by the pandemic ”, The national legislator explained to local media.

The project foresees the creation of National Plasma Registry of Recovered Patients from SARS-CoV-2- “To organize and systematize” volunteer donor recruitment centers and qualified donors.

Likewise, the creation of the « Hyperimmune Plasma Bank », which would have in its orbit the « storage and provision of the plasma donated by these people to » efficiently, timely and promptly meet the requirements « of the newly infected.

For Soria, « the project recovers the concepts of Solidarity and the present State, which allowed the Argentine Government to be one of the ones that best tackled the crisis unleashed by the pandemic. »

In this sense, he explained that « the plasma donation is an act of voluntary, solidary or altruistic willingness, and the Argentine people demonstrated an enormous degree of empathy with the other at critical moments » in the country’s history, so He assured that this initiative « is highly viable. »

The deputy stressed that this decision « prints an order and rationality linked to the public interest and social welfare, to the detriment of the logic of the market »:

Basically, the project indicates that in the absence of a treatment or vaccine that prevents the spread of the disease, the application of plasma from recovered patients allowed significant improvements and contributed to the recovery of dozens of cases.

The idea is accompanied by other deputies of the Front of All like José Luis Gioja, Gabriela Cerruti, Dario Martínez, Carolina Moisés, Graciela Landriscini, Hernán Pérez Araujo and Ayelén Spósito, among others.

The recovered patient’s plasma, a clear, somewhat yellowish liquid that represents more than half of the total volume of blood, has already had good results in the treatment of other diseases such as MERS-CoV, Ebola and in the H1N1 flu epidemic. .

In the framework of this new emergency caused by the coronavirus in the country, Resolution 783 of the Ministry of Health of April 17 established the creation of a Strategic Plan to regulate the use of plasma from patients recovered from COVID-19 for therapeutic purposes.

Recently, who underwent this type of treatment was the mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martín Insaurralde, one of the first politicians to catch COVID-19 locally.

The municipal president has been in hospital for more than 10 days and, after having received the transfusion, confessed that he had spent his « best night » and that he feels « barbaric, with oxygenation and no sore throat or muscle pain. »

« The combination of plasma with corticosteroids gave me greater oxygenation, the bronchial part deflated and my viral load dropped, » Insaurralde explained in dialogue with the « La Peña de Morfi » program.