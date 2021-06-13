promo art and Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt on set

The movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” It’s double the headlines again now that production has ended. Chris Hemsworth announced a few weeks ago at the end of filming and that gives rise to new details of the Marvel Studios film.

The second film by director Taika Waititi for Marvel Studios adds on the one hand an image shared by the actor Chris hemworth on his personal Instagram. It is a image from the set of filming in which he shares a selfie with Chris Pratt, who returns for this film as Star-Lord. We’ve known for a long time that the Guardians of the Galaxy will reappear in this movie following how Thor ended up with them at the end of “Avengers: Endgame.”

On the other hand, gifts given to the film crew on the occasion of the end of filming let us new promotional arts. This material offers us a promotional art that leaves an alternative look. These types of gifts usually have images that we can consider official, but at the same time, it must be treated without much more importance, since they are provisional arts, and they are not really part of the promotional campaign.

Here we can see Thor with a very rock / metal style and wearing the Stormbreaker. It is accompanied by an alternative design of the movie logo which also includes a heart with a lightning bolt in the center. All also using very bright colors.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” will be Thor’s fourth solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the trilogy that concluded Waititi’s last Marvel adventure in 2017. The film will feature the debut of a completely different Thor, featuring the Natalie Portman’s return as Jane Foster who will wield Thor’s hammer, turning into Mighty Thor as in the Jason Aaron comics. Along with this, Christian Bale joins the MCU to give life to the villain Gorr, the butcher of gods. Tessa Thompson will also resume her role as Valkyrie, and current ruler of the Kingdom of Asgard to tell, as they advanced, how she will look for a partner with whom to reign. The film will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.