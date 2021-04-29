Promising WTA premiere of Vicky Jiménez at 15

Victoria Jimenez, the first Andorran present in the main draw of a tournament WTA thanks to the invitation that the Mutua Madrid Open, debuted with a 6-4, 6-0 defeat against the Dutch Kiki bertensBut in the 62 minutes that she was on the court she made a great impression and had the pleasure of breaking the serve of the tenth player in the world twice.

Bertens, defender of the title and who considers that in Madrid “there are perfect circumstances” for her game, she was surprised at the beginning with the audacity of a tennis player of only 15 years, number 901 in the classification, who released her arm without complexes from Manolo Santana stepped onto the center court, with the stands practically empty.

Bertens immediately broke the service of his rival (3-1), but Jiménez reacted immediately with a 0-40. Although she wasted those three break balls, the Dutch gave her another with a double fault that she did take advantage of to recover the break.

Bertens fell back to 5-3, but the aggressive right of the Andorran left-hander threw the 2019 champion, who could not impose her serve to win the heat. It had to be the rest, despite the resistance of her young rival, how the Dutch, seventh seeded, took the first set.

The favorite definitely got into the game in the second set, which she dominated from beginning to end, without yielding a single breaking ball.

Jiménez, winner in 2019 of the Australian Open in junior category, she is the daughter and student of the former professional tennis player Joan Jimenez-Guerra, 505 in the world in 1999. Collaborate with them Jordi Arrese.

Bertens’ next rival will be Russian: Verokina Kurdemetova or Elena Vesnina, who will face each other in the first round.