Promising start to US Open for Rafa Cabrera (68)

The two-time champion (2017 and 2018) Brooks koepka began the assault on his fifth ‘major’ with a return of 69 shots (-2), a card that included four birdies and two bogeys, Sourth Course from Torrey pines, where the fog delayed the start of the 121st US Open 90 minutes, which made the first round unlikely to be completed this Thursday. An hour later the canary finished his return Rafa Cabrera, excellent in these first 18 holes with a result of 68 strokes and a provisional second. Better debut, therefore, for Maspalomas, impossible, and it is that Rafa needs to do a good US Open to climb places in the list of points of the FedEx Cup and thus be able to get into as many tournaments as possible to try to recover the exemption of the PGA Tour.

Cabrera signed a magnificent eagle-3 from the high rough around the green on the 18th hole, par 5, (the 9th of his round) and a birdie in the second nine (the first nine of the course), this shot won in the hole 2, par 4. With 68 strokes he is one behind the club-house leader, the American Russell henley (67, -4).

With 68 strokes he also finished a reborn Molinari franchise (he has had back problems), with 69 he finished Xander Schauffele, and the six-time US Open runner-up did not have the best of starts Phil Mickelson (75 strokes, +4, with five bogeys and a solitary birdie), in search of the only Grand Slam that is missing and a month after winning the sixth ‘great’ of his career, the PGA.

The game was originally scheduled to start at 6:45 (15:45 in Spain) this Thursday, but golfers who arrived for the early tee times were greeted by fog that covered the south par 71 course located at the top. from the cliffs of La Jolla, San Diego, overlooking the Pacific Ocean. And it was not certain that the day could end.

World No. 10 Koepka, who was a runner-up in last month’s PGA Championship and missed the cut in his set-up for this US Open last week at the Palmetto Championship, managed to stick his head out at the top of the list. change in the front positions waiting for the entire afternoon session.

The world no. 2, Justin thomas, signed 73 strokes, and No. 4, Collin morikawa, 75.

The defending champion, Bryson DeChambeau, started the defense of the title in the afternoon shift, together with the Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, and 2020 US Amateur champion Tyler Strafaci. The number 1 in the world was also on the afternoon shift, Dustin Johnson, the Northern Irish Rory McIlroy and the Spanish Jon Rahm and Sergio García, who began their runs with birdies on the first hole, the Castellón from the bunker and the Basque making a three-meter putt.