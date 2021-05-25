promising optogenetics achieves limited but surprising results

A group of researchers has developed a technique that has allowed a man to partially regain his vision. The results are still very limited, but they pose a potential way to achieve that certain hereditary blindness can be treated with the so-called optogenetics.

A 58-year-old volunteer was treated with gene therapy, and with the use of special glasses managed to diffuse perception of objects in a limited field of vision. The technique is the result of 13 years of work, and even though it is a modest achievement, it raises important advances in this area.

The brain must learn a new language

This type of blindness makes people who suffer from it lack certain proteins necessary for vision. When the eye captures light, it does so through photoreceptor cells, but these people lack these cells.

What precisely these scientists have achieved is to use gene therapy to convert ganglion cells into photoreceptor cells. The method was also developed to create optogenetic proteins sensitive only to amber light, something important because it is a more suitable shade to avoid glare that could damage the retinal tissue.

From there they created special glasses that allow them to interpret this information and make the patient recognize shapes and objects to some extent.

The glasses, indicated the experts, make it necessary that “the brain learns a new language“, but even so those responsible for the development verified the result thanks to a patient to whom this technique was applied.

There were no more tests due to the pandemic, which paralyzed almost the entire project, but during these months that patient was putting on the glasses and training that limited vision, which allowed that after subsequent tests it was verified what it was like. able to differentiate objects with the eye that had been treated, even if I saw them in a blurry way.

The technique is now waiting to be polished together with much less bulky glasses that could make these patients end up partially recovering their vision. There is already another group of researchers working on using this principle to detect light without the aid of glasses, and the technique is certainly promising.

Via | NYT

More information | Nature Medicine