Promising news about season 2

As announced by its creator Lauren S Hissrich, the second season of ‘The witcher‘is already in post-production and will hit Netflix later this year. Everything we know about season 2 of ‘The Witcher’.

The boss of ‘The Witcher’, Lauren S Hissrich, has dropped some very exciting information about the upcoming second season of the fantastic series, as it has revealed that it is progressing well.

Hissrich, who created and is an executive producer on the Netflix series, shared a very promising tweet this week revealing what the ‘The Witcher’ team is doing. “Back in London. Back in the (small, noisy, dark) rooms where the magic happens. That’s right, we’re in post-production on #TheWitcher S2, and I’m so fucking excited,” she wrote.

Fans, of course, reacted with joy, with many calling for a season preview to be released soon. There has been no word on when we might see something like this, but, with filming completed and post-production now officially underway, it’s just a matter of time.

The head of Netflix, Ted Sarandos, recently revealed that we can expect the second season of ‘The Witcher’ in “Q4” “, which means that it will arrive sometime between October and December of this year, if all goes according to plan.

The first season of ‘The Witcher premiered in December 2019 and immediately became a hit for Netflix, so the expectation for this second season is high.

Hissrich recently spoke about the long filming of Season 2, which suffered the Covid-19 situation and also accidents on set, saying she still feels like “the luckiest woman in the world” for having been able to continue working on the series and for seeing the season finally finished shooting.

The second season of ‘The Witcher’ will see the return of Henry cavill like Geralt of Rivia, with characters like Triss (Anna shaffer), Dandelion (Joey batey), Cahir (Eamon farren) and Tissaia (MyAnna Buring) also in the cast. There are also a few new faces joining the cast, including the ‘Bridgertons’ star, Adjoa Andoh, and the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor, Kristofer Hivju.

Netflix has also given us some juicy plot teasers for season 2, releasing a synopsis that reads: “Convinced that Yennefer’s life was lost in the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia takes Princess Cirilla to the safest place she knows, the childhood home of Kaer Morhen. As the kings, elves, humans, and demons of the continent fight for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses within. “

We can’t wait for the second season …

