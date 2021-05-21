Promising new RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti to be announced at Computex on May 31, hitting stores shortly thereafter

In just a few days the Computex fair will be held, and although it will be held in virtual format, important announcements are expected. Among them it has already been confirmed that New NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti Will Unveil May 31.

We have been talking about these “super vitamin” editions of the charts that have been with us for some time, and it has been leaked that will arrive in stores in the first days of June. We will see at what prices, but it is also likely that it will be very difficult to get one given the shortage of chips.

More power and a little more RAM in the RTX 3080 Ti

The specifications that have been leaked of these new models suggest that we will have graphics here with revisions of your graphics processor in which we have more cores in both CUDA, RT and Tensor. Or what is the same: more power in all areas of use.

Source: VideoCardz.

There will also be an interesting leap in the field of graphic memory for the RTX 3080 Ti, which will go from 10 to 12 GB of GDDR6X memory.

Things also improve for the RTX 3070 Ti, which although it does not see its amount of memory increased yes it goes to GDDR6X modules, which allows to increase the bandwidth.

The announcement of these graphics will be accompanied according to the rumors of an imminent launch. The RTX 3080 Ti will be available for purchase from June 2, 2021While the RTX 3080 Ti will hit stores on June 9.

We also know that NVIDIA will cap cryptocurrency mining capacity on these charts, a measure that is aimed at preventing miners from taking over all the available stock.

The prices of these models are not known, but what is almost certain is that it will be very complicated get them on those dates.

Via | WCCFTech