Promising cancer therapy causes tumors to attack themselves

A new drug attacks tumors directly, generating porosities that gradually disintegrate them.

A team of scientists from the University of Zurich found an alternative solution for the cancer therapy treatment be less aggressive with sick patients. From the modification of the adenovirus, which attacks the respiratory system, it was configured in a “Troy HorseWhich attacks tumor cells.

A direct attack on cancerous tumors

Photo: Getty Images

Genetic modification of adenovirus was shown to be effective in directly attacking cells that develop into malignant tumors. This method, in contrast to chemotherapy or radiation therapy, does not kill healthy cells, but instead lets them live normally.

Rather, it allows this “Trojan horse” to have a specific goal: cancer tumor cells. Once they enter them, the modified genes serve as a blueprint that the antibodies can mimic, and thus, the progression of the disease can be stopped at the root, without attacking other parts of the body that work properly.

The strategy is based on the adenovirus sneaking into the human immune system, undetected by white blood cells. In this way, according to the experts who conducted the study, “the cancer cells themselves […] work to kill tumors from the inside out“.

We suggest: They discover how to trick cancer cells into responding better to treatments

A new approach to cancer therapy

Photo: Getty Images

Once the tumor is fooled, it gradually kills itself “through the production of anticancer agents by its own cells,” says postdoctoral fellow Sheena Smith, who led the development of the delivery approach. So, you can prevent them from spreading through the bloodstream, damaging other tissues and organs that are healthy.

The scientists involved produced a drug that produces the same effect in cancerous tumors. Previously tested in the breast of a mouse, this drug is injected directly. Through 3D visualizations, they were able to appreciate how it acted generating porosities in tumors, disintegrating it little by little.

This behavior allows this therapy against el cancer is much less invasive to the body. By exclusively destroying tumor cells, the rest of the body does not have to suffer from the side effects of chemotherapy or other more aggressive alternatives.

Keep reading:

Breast cancer is already the most common worldwide

Is baby powder carcinogenic? Know the answer of science