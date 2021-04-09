Promises to take care of the treasure, Celia Lora has fun creating TikToks | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Y Mexican driver Celia Lora has been experimenting with content creation for many months and even years, starting with her social networks where she began posting photos of her travel adventures and of course attractive photo shoots.

But today we will focus on the new stream of creating entertainment pieces one that began thanks to Tiktok And what has made many people start creating this type of short videos that seek to hook what you see them from the first moment.

That’s right, for that reason the daughter of Alex Lora I also want to get in on the trend and start creating right away on his own official account and so far he has created fun clips quite entertaining in which his fans can enjoy his personality.

The one we address today begins by saying that he promises to take care of his little treasure, a rather funny phrase that continued with other words that kept the Internet users who observed the piece hooked, of course others laughed a lot and continued to see more of his videos.

But the best of all is that Celia lora She always takes things with the best possible humor, laughing, having fun and having the best time while working, since for her practically this is a job uploading videos, photos, stories is what positions her and makes many new people meet her.

Of course, in his stories he also continues to promote those companies with which he has contact, receiving gifts from him, testing the products and recommending them in the most organic way possible.

I was recently traveling in Tulum and he also managed to share some videos of the hotel where he was enjoying his stay, a very elegant one that by the way was sharing his profile so you can visit it in the near future.

In the meantime, we can only continue to enjoy the beautiful content produced by Celia Lora, one of the most influential and popular Mexican women at the moment on internet television and any program in which it is presented because apart from being attractive it has also generated a lot of controversy.

Stay tuned for Show News and don’t miss out on its news, curiosities, new photos and attractive videos and much more as well as a possible announcement of a promotion for its exclusive content that you can’t see much more uncovered in exchange for a monthly subscription.