promises 600 km of autonomy in less than two hours

Mochi the latest proposal from the Asian company Envision Group. It’s about a autonomous and intelligent robot with a clear purpose: to charge electric cars. Equipped with all kinds of sensors, it is in charge of finding the vehicle to charge, charging it and monitoring the state of the battery while charging. All in human intervention. Proposal similar to the one we saw at Volkswagen.

Mochi it’s actually a battery with wheels. The charging base moves wherever the car to be charged is located. To do this, he “drives” autonomously avoiding obstacles until he reaches the desired car. Once there, your robotic arm will find the charging port and dock automatically thanks to a series of proximity sensors and cameras.

From there it is a matter of waiting for the vehicle to charge. Promise a charges up to 600 kilometers of autonomy in less than two hours by industry standards. In addition, they indicate that it is compatible with the majority of charging systems and electric vehicles on the market. It comes inside with a capacity of 70 kWh and a power of 42 kW.

According to the company, the system EnOS inside the robot allows monitoring the charging process and the health of the vehicle battery to “ensure user safety.”

Comfort as the main point in favor

The great point in favor of Mochi is comfort that it can suppose for the user. Through an app on the mobile, the user can call Mochi whenever he needs a charge for his vehicle. A nearby Mochi will come to the vehicle (it is understood that in areas of cities or parking lots where the robots are distributed) and will take care of the entire process. Upon completion, it leaves the vehicle and informs the user that the loading operation has been completed successfully.

The company hopes to distribute it in the market for halves of this year, in June 2021. They say it will be the first smart mobile charger mass produced and 100% running on clean energy. Of course, at the moment there is no data on the price that this service will have. We will find out in a few months when it begins to be deployed in Shanghai.

Via | TNW

More information | CISSION