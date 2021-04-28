Promare: Collector’s Blu-ray Review

We analyze in Cinemascomics the Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition of Promare, the film directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi

In Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic edition of the Blu-Ray Collector’s Edition of Promare (プ ロ メ ア), the first animated feature film by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima, director and screenwriter, respectively.

The collector’s edition of the blu-ray contains two discs, with the animated feature film in HD quality and also on DVD; separated into three flaps, reflecting different posters from the movie; where it also includes a 28-page booklet and an exclusive postcard. Regarding the sound tracks, it has audio in Spanish, Catalan and Japanese (5.1 DTS HD). However, the subtitles are only available in Spanish. The studios in charge of the colorful ‘Low Poly’ style animation are TRIGGER and XFLAG.

PROMARE Synopsis:

30 years have passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of human beings who have mutated, and who are capable of controlling fire. His appearance unleashed a great storm of flames that devastated half the world, while the survivors adapted to battles against this new threat. However, a new group of mutants will appear, even more aggressive, who are known as Mad Burnish, so the only thing that will stand between them and total destruction will be the Burning Rescue, an elite anti-Burnish fire brigade founded. by Kray Foresight, the Governor of the Republic of Promépolis. The newest member of the brigade, the passionate Galo Thymos, will be able to capture Lio Fiota, leader of the Mad Burnish. But when Lio escapes and he finds out his hiding place, Galo will discover a shocking truth not only about the Burnish, but also the existence of a terrible plan on a global scale.

In this way, we are going to analyze the collector Blu-Ray version of Promare. We hope you enjoy the movie as much as we did. In this way, we have set to work to discover everything that this domestic edition hides, free of spoilers and with interesting additional material, containing a beautiful booklet full of curious facts about Japanese production and an exclusive illustration. So we start with the analysis.

Sound tracks: Audio in Spanish 5.1 DTS HD, Japanese 5.1 DTS HD. Catalan 5.1 DTS HD.

Subtitle: Castilian.

No. of discs: 2 (Blu-Ray and DVD).

Qualification: Not recommended for children under 12 years old.

Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi.

Study: TRIGGER and XFLAG. Aspect 1.85: 1 and 16/9.

Picture: 1080p HD.

Duration: 111 minutes.

Source: Japan.

Gender: Action. Trailer

Side Galo (10 minutes):

Prequel video that explains how the passionate Galo Thymos joined the Fire Rescue Unit team as a firefighter and his first mission. It is also dubbed into Spanish.

Side Lio (10 minutes):

Prequel video with the origin of Lio Fotia and how he led the rest of Mad Burnish. We see their confrontation prior to the start of the film against the Freezing Forces. It is also dubbed into Spanish.

Teaser. Promotional Videos Trailer, posters and several short TV commercials. Exclusive illustration from the film in postcard format.

Booklet:

28-page booklet, consisting of an introduction, the movie poster, the story of the feature film, a description of the characters with Galo Thymos as the main protagonist, the Mobile Fire Rescue Unit, the fire fighting equipment and vehicles, the Mad Burnish with Lio Fotia as leader and Kray Foresight as governor of the Independent Republic of Promépolis. They also explain that it is the first animated feature film by Hiroyuki Imaishi and Kazuki Nakashima, of the mecha designs, the representation of computer graphics in the ‘Low Poly’ style (3D modeling technique with a very low number of polygons) and interviews with director Hiroyuki Imaishi, screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima, character designer Shigeto Koyama, composer Hiroyuki Sawano. Finally, we have a gallery of conceptual art, images and outstanding phrases from the film, as well as a file with the creative team.

Finally, we hope you enjoy purchasing the Promare Collector’s Blu-Ray (プ ロ メ ア), now also available on DVD and basic Blu-Ray (amaray box), thanks to Selecta Visión; to take it home and see it as many times as you want, both in original version and dubbed into Spanish.

Promare – Blu-ray Collector’s Edition

Url: amazon

Availability : InStock

Description : 30 years have passed since the appearance of the Burnish, a race of mutant beings capable of controlling fire that unleashed a great storm of flames that devastated half the world. When a group of even more aggressive mutants known as Mad Burnish appears, the only thing standing between them and total destruction is Burning Rescue, an elite anti-Burnish fire brigade founded by Kray Foresight, the governor of the Republic of Promepolis. . Precisely its newest member, the passionate Galo Thymos, is able to capture Lio Fiota, the leader of the Mad Burnish. However, Lio escapes and by following her to her hiding place, Galo discovers a shocking truth about the Burnish and the existence of a terrible plan on a global scale …

Edu16k

5.0 5.00 5

Average score

User Rating / 5 (Be the first! Votes)