PROLOGIS, real estate and logistics undervalued on Wall Street

Prologis is a leading global real estate company, specifically in the logistics segment, with a focus on high-growth markets. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned or had investments in development projects that are expected to total approximately 92 million m2 in 19 countries. Analysis, evaluation and recommendation for Prologis titles. The company rents modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 clients, primarily in two main categories: business to business and retail / online.

Prologis has launched a comprehensive digital transformation initiative to improve operational efficiency through the deployment of flexible technology solutions. Prologis Essentials Marketplace is an online platform that offers goods and services specifically selected for its customers. This portal leverages the scale of Prologis to help its customers purchase forklifts, conveyors, robotics and cleaning services at favorable prices. In addition, the company continues its work in Prologis Labs, a technology hatchery.

LATEST PUBLISHED RESULTS AND FORECASTS

Prologis achieved at the end of 1Q21 net earnings per share of $ 0.49 vs. $ 0.70 a year ago; the decrease was driven by debt service costs of $ 187 million. Operating cash flow per share was $ 0.97 for the quarter compared to $ 0.83 in 1Q20. 80% of its Operating Profit (NOI) is generated in the US, 11% in Europe, 6% in America (ex-USA) and 3% in Asia.

Demand had already registered a strong rebound in the last quarter of 2020 and this recovery has been sustained in the first months of 2021. Global supply chains are pushing to keep pace with accelerating economic activity, reconditioning for faster compliance and resilience. With a well-positioned portfolio, differentiated offerings for clients, and abundant investment capacity, Prologis should continue to exceed targets.

SOLVENCY

The occupancy ratio fell 40 basis points in 1Q21, to 95.4%, in line with seasonality. At the close of the first quarter of 2021, the debt as a percentage of the total market capitalization was 18.6%, at levels therefore controlled, with an average interest cost of the debt of 1.8% with a weighted average term 10.6 years. The LtV ratio, that is, the debt over the value of its assets represents 30.5% at the end of March, from 31.2% at December 2020. The investment capacity of Prologis is, at the end of March, 2021, of $ 14 billion.

FORECASTS

After publishing strong quarterly results, Prologis has revised upwards its estimates for the full fiscal year 2021. Now he anticipates the generation of $ 1.25 billion of free cash flow after dividends (+ 1.5% vs. previous forecast), with a net result in the range of $ 2.80-2.90 / share (+ 16.8% from the previous forecast). The company expects to increase the occupancy ratio to 96.25% -96.75%.

SHAREHOLDER REMUNERATION

The 10-year compound annual dividend growth rate is 8.4% and has increased in proportion to the company’s results. In 2021, Prologis expects to generate more than $ 1 billion in free cash flow after dividends and maintain a dividend payment ratio of 60% of Free cash flow. Under a forecast dividend per share of $ 2.53 for the end of 2021, the yield on dividend-Yield at current prices is around 2.2%.

FUNDAMENTAL ASSESSMENT

Good results, upward revision of the profit forecast for the current year, high dividends and adequate geographic diversification of income and assets. It maintains controlled debt, with quality ratings (Moody’s A3 and S&P A-).

Regarding the valuation by multiples, with a gross asset value (GAV) of $ 154,000 million and a net asset value (NAV) of $ 137,750 million, the market pays a P / NAV multiple of 0.64v, with a discount against competitors. It has potential for both income generation and asset valuation.

Based on our fundamental assessment, the recommendation is positive for Prologis in the medium / long term.