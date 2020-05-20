French actor Michel Piccoli, a prolific movie star who appeared in iconic films by directors like Luis Buñuel and Jean-Luc Godard, has passed away. He was 94 years old.

His family confirmed to the French press on Monday the death that occurred last week, but did not provide a cause of death.

Although less well known in the English-speaking world, Piccoli, born in Paris, was loyal to art and essay cinema in France and continental Europe.

He began his career in the 1940s and went on to appear in over 170 films, working into his 80s.

His perhaps most memorable role was during the New Wave of French cinema, alongside Brigitte Bardot in Godard’s 1963 masterpiece “Le mépris” (“The contempt”), with his black hat and characteristic bushy eyebrows.

But his great performances will also be remembered for other great directors in Europe such as the French Jean Renoir, Jacques Rivette and Jean-Pierre Melville, the British Alfred Hitchcock and the Spanish Buñuel. For the latter, Piccioli acted alongside Catherine Deneuve in the 1967 classic “Belle de Jour” (“Beautiful by day”) and in the Oscar winner for the best foreign film “Le charme discret de la bourgeoisie” (“The Discreet charm of the bourgeoisie ”) of 1972.

Despite appearing in Hitchcock’s 1969 spy thriller “Topaz,” Piccoli’s career in Hollywood did not take off.

In Europe, Piccoli received multiple accolades, including Best Actor at Cannes in 1980 for Marco Bellochio’s “Salto nel vuoto” (“Jump into the Void”) and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival for the 1981 film “Une étrange affaire” by Pierre Granier-Deferre.

Her last major role was in the 2011 Nanni Moretti film “Habemus Papam”, which was released in competition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Piccoli was married three times, with Éléonore Hirt, with the singer Juliette Greco and finally with Ludivine Clerc, with whom she remained the rest of her life. He had a daughter, Anne-Cordélia, from his first marriage.