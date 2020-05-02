Indian actor Rishi Kapoor, a scion of Bollywood’s most famous family who appeared in nearly a hundred movies, died of leukemia. He was 67 years old.

“Rishi Kapoor is gone … He just passed away … I’m destroyed,” Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan tweeted on Thursday.

Kapoor was hospitalized in Mumbai on Wednesday and died the following day, his family said in a statement.

He returned to India in September after spending almost a year in the United States under treatment. In February, he was hospitalized twice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Kapoor had enormous talent. “I will always remember our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about Indian cinema and progress. ”

Her father Raj Kapoor and grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor were deans of Bollywood, the vast Hindi film industry based in the western coastal city of Mumbai.

He received the National Film Award for his debut as a child artist in his father’s 1970 film “Mera Naam Joker,” and has since appeared in more than 90 films.

His wife, Nitu Singh, appeared in several with him. Her son Ranbir Kapoor is also a prominent Bollywood actor.

Rahul Gandhi, a leader of the Congress Party, said this was a terrible week for Indian cinema as another actor, Irrfan Khan, died on Wednesday, also of cancer. He said Kapoor had a huge multi-generational fan base.

Movie star Priyanka Chopra noted that Kapoor’s passing marked the end of an era. “#Rishisir your sincere heart and your immeasurable talent will never meet again.”

Kapoor’s hits included “Laila Majnu,” “Debt,” “Moonlight,” “Sometimes,” “Sea” and “Lightning.” In 1999, he directed “Let’s Go Back”.

In the 2000s he went on to play supporting roles and appeared in popular films such as “Namastey London” and “Love Aj Kal”, or “Love Today and Tomorrow”. And it worked until recently. His last film, “The Body”, was released in 2019.

He is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.