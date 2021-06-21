Projects in Mexico City are against the clock

MEXICO CITY. In three months there will be a change of government in the 16 mayors of Mexico City and they have not yet exercised 2,816 million 406 thousand 401 pesos of the projects of participatory budget 2020 and 2021.

In March 2020, the population of the 1,815 territorial units of the city chose their Participatory Budget Projects for 2020 and 2021, the amount of which represents 3 percent of the municipal governments’ budget: 1,420 million 830 thousand 825 pesos for 2020 and 1,000 395 million 575 thousand 576 pesos for 2021.

One of the impediments to exercising such amounts is that 1,815 citizens’ assemblies have yet to be held for the inhabitants of each territorial unit to elect a Project Execution Committee and a Oversight Committee.

This procedure is the result of the reform to the Citizen Participation Law that was approved by the local Congress at the initiative of the Morena bench, in August 2019, which the opposition described as an “additional difficulty in executing the projects.”

Morena created a funnel in the local Citizen Participation Law, since it is not enough that the project is chosen for it to be executed, but rather that the citizens must choose the two committees: it is one more barrier in the law to prevent the projects from are carried out ”, said the local deputy for the PAN Diego Garrido.

On July 24, 2020, the Morena bench promoted a reform to transitory article 20 of the law, so that the 2020 Participatory Budget projects would be executed until 2021, due to the risk of holding citizen assemblies to elect the committees during the pandemic.

We are looking for the correct alternative to guarantee the participatory rights of citizens without putting their lives at risk ”, argued the local deputy of Morena, Martín Padilla.

Federico Döring, from the PAN, presented a suspensive motion to the opinion as he considered that it violated “the rights of the population by preventing the implementation of projects that improve the community and raise its quality of life”, but it was rejected. The reform presented by Padilla was approved in plenary session.

CHALLENGES

In addition, the delay in the execution of the projects is also due to the fact that 31 neighborhoods contested the result of the election, both for 2020 and 2021 projects, which will replace the Electoral Institute of Mexico City (IECM) at the end of July.

However, when the local Congress discussed the budget for the IECM in December 2020, they knew that it would require not only resources to organize the June 6 election, but also to organize participatory budget citizen assemblies.

The IECM requested 2,174 million 390,305 pesos, but the Morena bench proposed to assign it 1,586 million 602 thousand pesos, as it was in the Expenditure Budget for 2021.

The IECM counselor Ernesto Ramos said that despite the “limited budget”, “the pandemic” and that this is “an electoral year, which is an unprecedented situation for the institution”, the citizen assemblies will be held.

Ramos said that once the citizens have chosen their execution and supervision committees, in July and August, they will be able to start executing the projects, however, opposition legislators consider that in such a short time it will be complex.

I see very unlikely that it can be done this year: September is just when one administration leaves and the other arrives in the mayoralties, and if there is no continuity in a mayoralty when the replacement is from the same party, less when there is a change of party ” , considered Polimnia Romana Sierra, a local deputy elected by the PRI-PAN-PRD coalition.

Such is the latter the case of six mayoralties, which will be governed by the opposition.

Garrido added: “we are concerned that they will be in the delivery-reception process, for which there must be total transparency in the exercise of resources and communication in real time with the teams of the elected mayors.”

