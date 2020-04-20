BRASILIA – With the advance of the pandemic of the new coronavirus and the real threat of global retraction, the expectation of evolution of the Brazilian economy in 2020 fell once again, from 1.96% to 2.96%, according to the Report Focus Market, released on Monday, 20, by the Central Bank (BC). Four weeks ago, the estimate was for growth of 1.48%.

For 2021, the financial market forecasts a 3.10% rise in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), compared to 2.70% in the previous week.

The Report brought the median of forecasts for the basic interest rate (Selic) this year, which went from 3.25% to 3%. Last month, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) cut interest rates by 0.5 percentage point, to 3.75% per year.

Financial market economists once again lowered the forecast for the IPCA – the official price index – in 2020. The Market Focus Report shows that the median for the IPCA this year was up 2.52% to 2.23 %. A month ago, it was 3.04%. The projection for the index in 2021 went from 3.50% to 3.40%. Four weeks ago, it was 3.60%.

The Focus report also brought the projection for the IPCA in 2022, which followed at 3.50%. Also in the case of 2023, the expectation remained at 3.50%. Four weeks ago, these projections were 3.50% for both cases. The economists’ projection for inflation is below the floor of the 2020 target, whose center is 4.00%, and the margin of tolerance is 1.5 percentage points (index from 2.50% to 5.50% ). In the case of 2021, the target is 3.75%, with a margin of 1.5 points (from 2.25% to 5.25%). The 2022 target is 3.50%, with a 1.5 point margin (from 2.00% to 5.00%).

In Monday’s Focus, among the institutions that are closest to the effective result of the IPCA in the medium term, called Top 5, the median of projections for 2020 went from 2.62% to 1.56%. For 2021, the Top 5 estimate went from 3.45% to 3.10%. Four weeks ago, expectations were 2.96% and 3.62%, respectively.

