recall 22 teams to each play eight games. “data-reactid =” 16 “> The NBA will recall 22 teams to each play eight games. How will the schedule work? based on teams ’existing schedules, teams playing their next eight originally scheduled games against the continuing 22 teams. Of course, that doesn’t work cleanly. Some teams would reach eight games more quickly than other teams. So, whenever a team arrived at an opponent that already reached eight games, I just continued to that team’s next game. “Data-reactid =” 18 “> The new structure will reportedly be based on teams’ existing schedules, teams playing their next eight originally scheduled games against the continuing 22 teams. Of course, that doesn’t work cleanly. Some teams would reach eight games more quickly than other teams. So, whenever a team arrived at an opponent that already reached eight games, I just continued to that team’s next game. With that assumption, here are the remaining opponents for each team: Boston Celtics: Bucks, Wizards, Raptors, Nets, Wizards, Trail Blazers, Grizzlies, HeatBrooklyn Nets: Clippers, Kings, Wizards, Celtics, Magic, Clippers, Magic, Trail BlazersDallas Mavericks: Suns, Clippers, Kings, Trail Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Jazz, BucksDenver Nuggets: Spurs, Lakers, Clippers, Thunder, Raptors, Heat, Spurs, ThunderHouston Rockets: Lakers, Trail Blazers, Kings, Bucks, Mavericks, Pacers, 76ers, RaptorsIndiana Pacers: 76ers, Heat, Suns, Magic, Rockets, Kings, Clippers, LakersTHE. Clippers: Nets, Pelicans, Mavericks, Nuggets, Suns, Nets, Pacers, ThunderLos Angeles Lakers: Rockets, Nuggets, Jazz, Jazz, Raptors, Pacers, Trail Blazers, * Heat or Magic *Memphis Grizzlies: Trail Blazers, Jazz, Spurs, Thunder, Bucks, Pelicans, Pelicans, CelticsMiami Heat: Bucks, Pacers, Thunder, Nuggets, Suns, Celtics, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers *Milwaukee Bucks: Celtics, Heat, Grizzlies, Wizards, Rockets, Wizards, Mavericks, RaptorsNew Orleans Pelicans: Kings, Jazz, Clippers, Spurs, Grizzlies, Kings, Grizzlies, MagicOklahoma City Thunder: Jazz, Wizards, Grizzlies, Nuggets, Heat, Nuggets, Suns, ClippersOrlando Magic: Pacers, Kings, Nets, Nets, Pelicans, 76ers, Raptors, Lakers or Trail Blazers *Philadelphia 76ers: Pacers, Wizards, Raptors, Trail Blazers, Suns, Rockets, Magic, SpursPhoenix Suns: Mavericks, Pacers, Clippers, Mavericks, 76ers, Wizards, Heat, ThunderPortland Trail Blazers: Grizzlies, Rockets, Mavericks, 76ers, Celtics, Nets, Lakers, * Heat or Magic *Sacramento Kings: Pelicans, Nets, Mavericks, Rockets, Magic, Pelicans, Pacers, SpursSan Antonio Spurs: Nuggets, Grizzlies, Pelicans, Jazz, Jazz, Nuggets, Kings, 76ersToronto Raptors: 76ers, Celtics, Nuggets, Lakers, Bucks, Rockets, Heat, MagicUtah Jazz: Thunder, Pelicans, Grizzlies, Lakers, Lakers, Spurs, Spurs, MavericksWashington Wizards: Celtics, Thunder, 76ers, Nets, Bucks, Celtics, Suns, Bucks

I wouldn’t get too caught up in the order of the games. That almost certainly must be adjusted. Otherwise, teams would finish at significantly different times. For example, the Bucks ’eighth game in this format is against the Raptors. But that’s just Toronto’s fifth game.

The NBA might also use a different method altogether. Again, the reported plan can’t work exactly as reported.

But want the best guess at each team’s remaining games? This is it.

Kevin Pelton of ESPN for providing a handy spreadsheet of originally scheduled games.“data-reactid =” 53 “> * Thanks to Kevin Pelton of ESPN for providing a handy spreadsheet of originally scheduled games.

