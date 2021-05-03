project44 Expands Network Coverage in China for Real-Time Transportation Visibility

project44, a world leader in advanced visibility for freight forwarders and logistics service providers, will expand its real-time shipment tracking services in China, providing customers with the same transportation visibility it offers in mature markets such as North America and Europe. This expansion will focus the company’s resources on Asia-based visibility to fulfill its vision of comprehensive global visibility across all modes of transportation.

With logistics events in Asia continuing to impact Western markets, the opaque Asian truck markets have become a weak link in global supply chains. As the economic recovery accelerates, global supply chains are under pressure to improve agility, predictability and efficiency.

In turn, the trucking markets in Asia have been rapidly modernized as old trucks begin to fail, and China continues to incentivize the scrapping of old trucks. Newer trucks are equipped with electronic logging devices, paving the way for connecting these trucks (with the necessary data privacy provisions) to supply chain networks. These developments enable project44 to provide the fundamental data needed to transform early indicators into important drivers for supply chain resilience.

Industry support

Project44’s move to increase visibility in China has garnered broad support across the industry:

“Over the past year, Gartner has seen a dramatic rise in interest in Real-Time Transportation Visibility (RTTV) in the Asia Pacific region,” said Bart A. De Muynck, Vice President of Research Gartner Transportation Technology. “The sheer size of the Asia Pacific region combined with the diverse cultures across it creates unique challenges for transportation. Organizations operating complex global supply chains sometimes favor visibility solutions that can be deployed and used in worldwide. Gartner recognizes project44 as a leader for its strong presence in both North America and Europe. Enterprise carriers operating in Asia will benefit from project44’s expanded carrier coverage in China. “

Read more

“Building a more predictable global supply chain to increase on-time delivery and customer satisfaction is key to Lenovo’s business strategy,” said Renée Ure, Chief Operating Officer, Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions Group. “Understanding when materials arrive from our suppliers to our factories around the world is critical. Project44’s expansion into the Asia Pacific region will give us more end-to-end visibility into our global supply chain to help us deliver on our promises to our customers. “.

“CNHi is a truly global company in 180 countries. The current state of global transportation has proven challenging, in part because it is difficult to manage our supply chains that span so many countries when disruption is high and visibility is so fragmented.” said Dror Noach, vice president of Global Logistics at CNH Industrial. “Gaining better visibility into local and incoming flows into our Asian manufacturing plants, particularly in China, could be very beneficial for us. We believe project44’s efforts to expand coverage in this region can help us improve supply assurance and increase our efficiency. “

Expanded global network coverage

Project44’s best-in-class network already connects truck carriers on all continents and nearly all containerized ocean freight transport; however, gaining visibility into the Asian truck market remains a challenge for carriers. Its increased focus on Asian markets enables project44 to increase saturation outside of mature transportation markets and in Asia’s inland transportation networks.

“At project44 we want to be where our customers need us, which means being connected with operators around the world. For the first time, carriers can have a true global view of their supply chain network on a single platform,” said Jett. McCandless, CEO and founder of project44. “With our expansion into the Asia Pacific region, we will consider the capabilities, regulations and complexities within each country, which is key to delivering value to our current and future customers.”

By expanding visibility in Asian markets, project44 will help buyers of Asian products increase the resilience of their supply chains. Additionally, in the process, project44 will expand visibility to local Asian freight forwarders and logistics service providers who demand the same real-time transportation visibility enjoyed in Western markets.

About project44

project44 solves some of the world’s most critical logistics challenges by connecting, automating and providing real-time visibility into global transportation processes. With project44’s cloud-based platform, organizations can increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve shipping performance, and deliver an exceptional Amazon-like experience to their customers. project44 supports all modes of transportation and shipment types, including air, parcel, last mile, less-than-truckload, volume less-than-truckload. truckload), grouped, cargo and rail, intermodal and maritime transport. For more information, visit www.project44.com.

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are only provided as an adaptation and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210502005019/en/

Contacts

Charlie pesti

Marketing Director

charlie.pesti@project44.com