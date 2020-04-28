After opening the user registry in early April, Project xCloud Are you ready for start your tests in Spain and 10 other countries in Europe. Microsoft announced that those interested will begin to receive their invitations to test the streaming gaming service on their Android devices.

The technology company has divided the test in Europe in two, since users from Germany, France and the Netherlands will start today, while Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway and Sweden will do the same. starting next week.

In order to use the service, it is necessary to have a Microsoft account and an Xbox gamertag, a smartphone or tablet with Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth 4.0 to be able to pair the Xbox One controller. It is worth mentioning that if your controller is of the first generation or Elite Series 1, it will not be able to synchronize so you must use a newer one.

Most importantly: a Wi-Fi or mobile data connection at 5GHz with 10 Mbps download, as well as download and install the Xbox Game Streaming app to be able to play. The catalog of 50 available games includes titles like Gears 5, Bleeding Edge, Forza Horizon 4, Devil May Cry 5, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Tekken 7, and Destiny 2, to name a few.

At the moment the beta of Project xCloud will only be available on AndroidAs Apple imposes a 10,000 user restriction and can only be tested in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada. It is unknown if this number will be expanded later, although knowing Apple we do not believe that this will happen. Project xCloud is not the first to suffer from this rule, it took Steam Link more than a year to reach the App Store.

Microsoft has plans to offer PC games to be able to stream them in Project xCloud, although some peripheral compatibility issues still have to be resolved since the system does not support keyboard and mouse.

The company has said that plans to integrate the service into Xbox Game Pass, so that subscribers have more options. Currently the company offers the Ultimate variant that condenses Gold and Game Pass for consoles and PCs for a single fee. It is unknown if Project xCloud will also be part of this group in the future.

