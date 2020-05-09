We already have the arrival date of Project xCloud in Spain, Microsoft has just confirmed it and we already tell you that it will not be long.

As you will remember on April 7, the opening of registration to participate in the Project xCloud preview to Android device users in Western Europe. This registration did not give a start date and depended on the approval of the applications for admission. Now Microsoft has confirmed that these invitations to enter the preview will begin today to users in Germany, France and the Netherlands. Next week the invitations will begin to be sent to users in SpainBelgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway and Sweden.

In partnership with the Azure team at Microsoft, we are actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on internet performance in Western Europe and believe that we can responsibly start rolling out our preliminary release in a phased manner in the region. We will start in each country with a small number of participants and we will increase that number over time to avoid saturating the regional bandwidth. We’re excited for new western European players to join in the fun, try Project xCloud and help us shape the future of streaming gaming Catherine Gluckstein, General Manager and Product Manager for Project xCloud

Remember that if you want to join a preliminary version of Project xCloud for Android you must register here and meet the following requirements:

Have a Microsoft account and an Xbox gamertag. A phone or tablet with Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth version 4.0. An Xbox One wireless controller with Bluetooth. Access to Wi-Fi or mobile data connection of 10 Mbps download. If you use Wi-Fi, they recommend a 5 Ghz connection.

So you know, a week separates us from being able to test the Xbox streaming game system. If you haven’t registered yet, what are you waiting for?