The video game world is undergoing a major change this year, we no longer depend on a console, if we even depend on a Wi-Fi connection, now with a mobile phone and good connectivity (5G if possible) you can now enjoy triple AAA games in your smartphone.

From today in Spain we can no longer only play with Google’s Stadia platform, but we can already enjoy Project xCloud, the Xbox streaming game platform.

Project xCloud, or how to play on your mobile with Xbox games

A few weeks ago Microsoft announced that Project xCloud would arrive in Spain these days, although for the time being limited to a series of users who had signed up for the preview. Today we can confirm that this is so, since we have already received the acceptance of our request and hwe have been able to test Project xCloud on a Google Pixel 3 XL.

This new platform allows us to play under Wifi or data, giving us access to a variety of games such as Conan Exiles, Crackdown 3, F1 2019, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, DMC 5 and the wonderful HellBlade: Senua’s Sacrifice. This is precisely the main asset of the Microsoft platform over that of Google, the extensive library it has offered since its launch, many of them AAA titles.

In the last hours I have been able to try some of these games and check how Stadia has more than enough reasons to fear competition.to. The Xbox platform not only has great games, but its performance is excellent despite its preview version. Of course, with Wifi always better, since I have verified that my 4G network is not the most indicated and in this it is seen that having 5G will be definitive for a better experience.

In order to use Project xCloud you must meet the following requirements and sign up for the beta at this link.

Have a Microsoft account and an Xbox gamertag. A phone or tablet with Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth version 4.0. An Xbox One wireless controller with Bluetooth. Access to Wi-Fi or mobile data connection of 10 Mbps download. If you use Wi-Fi, they recommend a 5 Ghz connection.

When you receive the confirmation in your account, you just have to install the Xbox Game Streaming application in the Google Play Store and start enjoying.

