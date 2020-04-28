         Project xCloud arrives in Spain in May, so you can register to play your Xbox video games from the cloud

In early April, Microsoft opened the registration for the preliminary version of its anticipated Project xCloud, that is, the Xbox streaming video game platform with which we can play our games from the cloud, either on your mobile or tablet.

The novelty is that we finally have a date for the arrival of this service in Spain, at least in preview. Starting today, the team will begin distributing Project xCloud invitations in Germany, France, and the Netherlands, and from next week, also in SpainBelgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Norway and Sweden.

How to take part

You must register at this link and make sure you have a compatible mobile device. The basic requirements to try Project xCloud are:

Have a Microsoft account and an Xbox gamertag. If you don’t have, you can create them from here.

A phone or tablet with Android 6.0 or higher and Bluetooth version 4.0.

An Xbox One wireless controller with Bluetooth.

Access to WiFi or mobile data connection of 10 Mbps download. If you use WiFi, they recommend a 5 Ghz connection.

Catherine Gluckstein, the General Manager and Product Manager for Project xCloud, explained the decision to launch the preliminary version of Project xCloud in Western Europe today:

“In partnership with the Azure team at Microsoft, we are actively monitoring the impact of COVID-19 on internet performance in Western Europe and believe that we can responsibly start rolling out our preliminary version in a phased manner in the region. We will start in each country with a small number of participants and we will increase that number over time to avoid saturating the regional bandwidth. ”

If you doubt this service will give very tough competition to platforms like Google Stadia, or GeForce Now. Seeing how well Microsoft has been doing with the Xbox Game Pass and that xCloud will be part of that subscription, the service looks great.

Register now or have registered before does not guarantee an invitation, the service is still in the preliminary phase and will be open to groups of users at the same time.

