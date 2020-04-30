A center-left deputy from Italy presented a project to transform the resistance song “Bella ciao” into an “institutional” song to be taught in schools and played after the national anthem on April 25, the day that celebrates the fall of Nazifascism in the country.

The proposal is authored by deputy Gian Mario Fragomeli, from the Democratic Party (PD) and who says that the song is the “popular expression of the highest values ​​that underlie the birth of the Italian Republic”.

“I presented a proposal for a law for the official recognition of the song ‘Bella ciao’ and its teaching in schools of any degree as an institutional song,” said Fragomeli. Music is traditionally identified with the left, but the deputy said that the lyrics express “the struggle for personal and national freedom against all forms of oppression”.

“The themes of the fight against oppression and the value of democracy have made it an anthem for several popular movements around the world. We must give the song ‘Bella ciao’ the recognition of institutional singing,” he concluded.

History – Interestingly, music was not widely known during World War II and became associated with the “Partigian” movement only in the late 1940s, winning the world over the following decades and becoming a hymn of freedom.

Until today, its origin has not been very well clarified, but some maintain that it was based on a song sung by peasants from Emilia-Romagna in the early 20th century. However, this hypothesis has already been discredited by experts on the subject, who believe that it is a collection of popular music influences from northern Italy.

During Silvio Berlusconi’s tenure as prime minister, anti-fascist music was often sung in protest by leftist parties. Among those who have already lent their voice to the song are the singer and composer Giorgio Gaber, the band Modena City Ramblers and the Frenchman Yves Montand, some of the main responsible for its dissemination.

More recently, the song appeared in the series “La casa de papel”, which gave it new impetus in the world.

See too:

Coronavirus: pastor explains why he defies recommendations and keeps church open in the U.S.