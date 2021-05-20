Project seeks to compensate diplomats suffering from the “Havana Syndrome”

15 minutes. United States senators presented this Wednesday a bill aimed at compensating US officials who have suffered the mysterious “Havana Syndrome”, as brain injuries from probable microwave attacks are known, reported for the first time in 2016 in Cuba.

Cuban-American Marco Rubio, one of the promoters of the measure along with 15 other senators from both parties, said that the idea is to offer medical help and additional compensation for injured people.

The Republican recalled that the “Havana Syndrome” refers to a disease that appeared in 2016 among more than 40 employees of the United States Embassy in Havana.

He explained that since then, at least a dozen US diplomats and intelligence officers at the US Consulate in the city of Guangzhou (China) have suffered symptoms “consistent with the effects of directed radio frequency energy.”

“There have been more than 130 cases in total among US personnel, including cases on US soil,” Rubio said, citing media accounts.

“It is unacceptable that American public servants and their families have suffered alone for years with these mysterious brain injuries, without full transparency or guarantee of treatment,” said Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, another promoter of the measure.

Shaheen urged the government to “get to the bottom” of the matter to determine the source of these attacks.

Life-changing wounds

Ailments have included dizziness, tinnitus, visual problems, vertigo, and cognitive difficulties.

The Republican Rubio indicated that those affected work mainly for the State Department or the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). He added that “many” affected officials continue to suffer health problems years later.

The idea, he said, is to adequately assist American personnel who have endured these attacks while serving our nation. “

“There is no doubt that the victims of the Havana Syndrome, who have suffered brain injuries, should receive adequate attention and compensation,” he stressed.

The bill is called the Aid to American Victims of Neurological Attacks Act (HAVANA). It would authorize additional compensation for injured people.

“The injuries many victims of the Havana Syndrome have suffered are significant and life-changing,” said Republican Senator Susan Collins.

“To make matters worse, some of the victims did not receive the financial and medical support they should have expected from their government,” he added.

The senator urged “a government-wide approach to identifying the adversary who is targeting US personnel.”