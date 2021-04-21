Project Rundown interview with OctoFi at The Capital

Compartir

So, heading into 2021 and beyond, how will OctoFi have an impact on the crypto space or the world?

We are committed to focusing on community and transparency, and will continue to do so in the future. Everything OctoFi does is in accordance with our “Tentacult Manifesto” which provides eight guiding principles for our project: “Open everything in open source, appreciate the community, educate the curious, always be transparent, say no to surveillance, maintain I live the meme, empower people, and make trust obsolete. ”With this in mind, we hope to make the worlds of DeFi and NFT easier, safer, and more rewarding. I think our wallet may end up being a focus central to us going forward as it captures everything we do in such a simple way.

Now, could you tell us about OctoFi’s accomplishments so far? And in the history of the project, tell us what you are most proud of.

We are really proud of our community and how far we’ve come, raising just $ 87k or so from our public sale, where we are now is just amazing. But it’s all thanks to the wonderful sponsors of the project, we call them “Frentáculos del Tentacult”. We have recently been verified by Messari and locked up the project treasury in a Gnosis Safe multisig with keys held by the eight member council known as “The Octagon” that are in place to help manage our project in accordance with our manifesto. We’ve also been recognized throughout our journey by the likes of Nik Patel, who gave us 8 out of 10 on his coin report, and SIMETRI, a research arm of Crypto Briefing, chose us as their “Pick of the Month.” in December. We now have a considerable treasury for further development and marketing. A bright future ahead.

Could you tell us more about your INKubator (launch pad)?

Sure, you can read our INKubator announcement for more details.

Now, give us a quick rundown of the future of OctoFi. For example, what new things are you looking to bring to life and what will it mean for the overall project?

Important to us is that we are supporting a multi-chain future and we are focused on providing a great user experience while allowing our users to get cash back every time they transact with the most trusted names in DeFi and NFT. In the future, we are working hard to establish more partnerships and more benefits for our users and the community at large. Our roadmap also covers much of what is to come.

Tell us about your team. Who are the people behind the screens?

OctoFi was founded by me, Dr. Octavius, and Mr. OG. Obviously, they are not our real names, as we decided to establish the project anonymously, for various reasons related to decentralization. But we also wanted to prevent the project from leaning on the reputation of its founders, we wanted to make sure that the project could stand on its own. Now that we are more established, we have expanded the team as mentioned above with the formation of the council “The Octagon”. The eight multi-signature key holders bring a wide range of experience to the project, and include: Crypto Daily’s Cameron (YouTuber), RN03xx (well-known CT personality), Steven Toast (part of SPECTER GRP), Marco (one of top cryptocurrency writers) on Quora), Nathan and Darnboo (two really talented developers), AK88 (a well-connected crypto news expert), and of course MA (our infamous Meme Artist known for many of our popular memes). The team is also supported by a longtime community member named CFow who handles questions and announcements, and we also have Kevin Feng as an advisor (former VeChain COO).