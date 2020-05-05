The Companhia de Dança Street Cadeirantes participates this Saturday (2) of “The Wall” in Caldeirão do Huck, from Rede Globo. The highly successful board has a question and answer challenge format, and the prize can exceed one million reais.

The project, which has existed since 2018 in Brasília, was created by dancer Carla Maia, who became quadriplegic at the age of 17. There are eight dancers who are inspired and seek space in society through dance. The frame in Luciano Huck’s program will have the participation of Carla Maia, founder of the project, choreographer Wesley Messias and one of the students, Mariana Guedes.

Street Cadeirantes classes are held in a space provided by Cia Athletica, which provides all the necessary support for the development of classes. “Cia Athletica is pleased to offer infrastructure for a project as important to society as this one. We love everything that moves the body and inspires more people to move,” explains Luciana Solino, director and administrative manager of Cia Athletica Unidade Brasília.

