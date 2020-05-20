         Project Reunion is Microsoft’s new initiative to unify Win32 and UWP apps

UWP applications (Universal Windows Platform) were a few years ago the great bet of Microsoft to encourage the development of new apps. But for a time, the failure of Windows 8 and the rise of PWAs (Progressive Web Applications) left UWP expectations for the future in the freezer.

Then Microsoft began to change its strategy, to provide better tools for developers to bring their applications to the Microsoft Store, while rumors rang that their medium-term plans were to close the gap between UWP and Win32 apps. , which would result in the appearance of a new type of unified apps called simply “Windows Apps”.

An API to unify them all

Well, the Microsoft Build 2020 developer conference has been the framework chosen by the company to confirm all that: under the name Project Reunion, Redmond’s prepare to unify both types of APIs and undock them from the operating system thanks to the use of its new package manager.

This would allow developers create apps without worrying about compatibility issues… and also update pre-existing applications using C ++, .NET or React Native functionalities.

Project Reunion is based in turn on the use of two components: WinUI 3 (which allows apps with scalable user interfaces) and WebView2 (which integrates web content into native apps using Chromium technology).

After the arrival of Project Reunion, the developed applications will be able to run on Windows, in the cloud and on both Android and iOS mobiles. And, in addition, such unification would allow to boost the use of Windows Store, as this is the exclusive hunting ground of the UWP.

