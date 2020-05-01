Returning home every day and not being sure if you are infected or if you could infect a loved one is a distressing situation for healthcare professionals who are on the front lines in combating the new coronavirus. In addition, there is a risk of contagion on public transport on the way to work.

Thinking of alleviating the situation for doctors and nurses who fight the covid-19, the publicist Camila Putignani decided to unite her co-workers. She is the CEO of Mill Ideas, a communication and marketing company, which operates in São Paulo, but whose business has been paralyzed since the beginning of the pandemic. “I provoked the staff. We couldn’t stand still. Then, the Isolar project was born,” he says.

The idea was to make the company’s expertise in planning and operations available to brands and civil society to offer individual temporary housing, with all the necessary structure, to professionals who are on the front line, exposed to the risks of contamination, and who must keep a safe distance from your family members at this point – nurses, receptionists, rescuers, cleaning and maintenance teams, security guards, doctors and other workers and service providers from health units directly involved in the care and treatment of covid-19.

Doctor Camillo Barbieri Neto, 42, works in the emergency room at Hospital Albert Sabin, in São Paulo. “It’s being heavy, physically and mentally tiring, but I believe that we can do good for everyone,” he says, about the feeling of being at the forefront in fighting the disease. Her father, also a doctor, spent a month intubated in the ICU because of the covid-19.

For nurse Mariana Goulart Rohrbacher, 36, a nursing supervisor at the Municipal Emergency Hospital in São Caetano, in Greater São Paulo, the routine is also difficult. “We always do it with great affection, because it is what we love to do, but very afraid of what may come and what we are going to go through”, he says.

“These professionals have been facing a long workday and many are afraid to return to their homes and contaminate their families, or even suffer popular harassment in public transport, which has been happening”says Camila Putignani.

Nurse Mariana Goulart Rohrbacher, who is one of the guests, is relieved to guarantee, in a way, the family’s health. “The positive point is to preserve the health of loved ones who are in the risk group who live with me, in this case my mother, and my son, who is a vector. The negative point is being away from them, but at this moment I believe that be an act of love “, he concluded. The doctor Camillo Barbieri Neto agrees: “The good thing is to be able to take care of the family and neighbors so as not to have any type of contamination and a bad thing is to stay away from the family. But it is the price that we have to pay thinking about their good”, says.

For now, health workers are being housed in temporary rental apartments, such as Airbnb or through real estate agencies. “The Isolar Project has already accommodated 10 health professionals, however, we have more than 180 registered waiting for the reception. The demand exists, there is only a lack of resources to serve everyone”, points out the publicist.

Interested health professionals must register on the Isolar Project website. The team receives the information and checks whether the candidate meets the requirements to enter the queue.

To make the first welcome possible, Mill Ideas made an initial contribution of R $ 50 thousand, in addition to providing dozens of professionals fully dedicated to the operation. From there, the company started to collect donations through a crowdfunding platform and through the website , and it has been seeking partnerships with the private sector, clients of the agency or not, so that companies can embrace the cause and fully or partially finance the project. Companies interested in participating must send an email to the following email address: contato@projetoisolar.com.br.

State governments and city halls partner with hotels to offer beds to those working to combat covid-19

Some hotels around Brazil are offering free accommodation for health professionals, in partnership with state governments or city halls. This is the case of the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. To protect family members from possible contagion, they will be able to stay in one of the 90 beds in the hotel Monte Serrat. The accommodation includes food, with breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner, and will be paid for by the Health Department of Santos.

The State Under-Secretary of Health Assistance in Espírito Santo, Fabiano Ribeiro, says that the government intends to provide accommodation for workers who work directly to combat covid-19. The State Department of Health counts more than 500 confirmations of the new coronavirus in professionals in the area.

In São Paulo, the group OYO Hotels & Homes reserved some rooms for doctors and nurses, who will be able to stay free during the pandemic. The places are within a radius of up to five kilometers away from public and private hospitals. Those interested are required to register and prove membership in a regional council, such as medicine or nursing, for example. The company’s call center is available for questions from health professionals, in the number 0800-696-7000.

