The news about Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix doesn’t stop coming out. A few days ago we discovered its release date in the west, in addition to announcing that it would be sold only in digital format on the Nintendo eShop. Now, we have also discovered that the SEGA title starring the most famous virtual singer in the world, will have a upgrade which will add a new game mode. Don’t let those fingers stop dancing!

The Japanese version of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix adds the Touch Play mode… and all the DLC songs in the title are revealed!

The Japanese account of SEGA feat. Hatsune Miku has announced that the next update for Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega 39’s, which is the Japanese version of the title, will receive the next April 30, 2020 the update 1.04, which will include the touch play mode, in which the buttons will be displayed semi-transparently on the screen so that users can play more than 100 songs from the base title using the touch screen of the hybrid console. In this way, the Touch Play mode will become the third game mode available of the title. The appearance of this game mode in the western version has not yet been confirmed, although chances are good that it’s also available there, since the only thing that differs both versions is in the region.

Moreover, they have already been confirmed all songs DLC that will be available in the Nintendo eShop, divided into 6 packs of 6 songs each, making a total of 36 additional songs with their respective modules, which expand the repertoire of the game to 141 songs (including 4 songs from the free pack). We leave you below the list:

Theme Song Pack (Free)«The Secret Garden» «Yumeyume» «Look This Way, Baby» «Sekiranun Graffiti»Song Pack 1“Musunde Hiraite Rasetsu to Mukuro” “Electro Saturator” “Roshin Yuukai” “Double Lariat” “Hai wa Hai ni” “Kowase Kowase”Song Pack 2“When First Love Ends” “Mousou Sketch” “Denparadigm” “Solitude’s End -extend edition -” “Butterfly on Your Right Shoulder” “No Logic”Song Pack 3“AND? Aa, Sou. “” Packaged “” Kyodai Shoujo “” Summer Idol “” Sennen no Dokusou Ka (DIVA Edit) “” Boukyaku Shinjuu “Song Pack 4«World’s End Umbrella» «VOC @ LOID in Love» «God-Tier Tune» «Yellow» «Negaposi * Continues» «SING & SMILE»Song Pack 5“Uta ni Katachi wa Nai Keredo” “Dear” “Dou li Koto na no!?” “Clover Club” “Rin-chan Nau!” “Shinkai City Underground”Song Pack 6“Two Breaths Walking” “PIANO * GIRL” “Systematic Love” “Knife” “Kokoro” “Dream-Eating Monochrome Baku”

What do you think about the Touch Play game mode? And the list of DLC songs?

