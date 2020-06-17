As announced last week, a special streaming of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix was held, where news would be announced and there would be special guests such as Saki Fujita, the voice actress of Hatsune Miku, Yuki Nakashima, the voice actress for Shiho Hinomori from the game Project Sekai: Colorful Stage! feat. Hatsune Miku, Keiichi Matsunami and Hiroaki Shima as directors of the Nintendo Switch installment. Finally after reviewing absolutely all aspects of the title for almost fifty minutes the big announcement was a second season pass.

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix announces new songs with its second season pass

This second season pass will add new songs from Future Tone, the latest Playstation 4 game that will also receive the songs that premiered in Mega Mix, increasingly reaffirming that the intention of the Nintendo Switch version is to be the portable version of the game. from the Sony console. Some of the songs confirmed at the moment are:

They will also debut in the franchise Bless your Breath, Bring it on! and a pack with SEGA songs.

This new season pass will cost 3900 Yen and will be available on July 17. As with the previous pass, each song pack can be purchased separately for 900 yen. The first pack will be published on July 16, the second and third on August 20 and the last two on September 17. At the moment both the announcement and the dates are only for Japan, but do not doubt that all content will reach West.

